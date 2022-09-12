Mortgage Fraud is Up, Help is Here

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage industry veteran Bob Simpson, Esq. has launched LoanLooks , a mortgage fraud investigation firm. Due to the increase in mortgage fraud, Simpson has seen an increase in requests for special investigations. His new firm provides lenders and independent brokers with the information they need to address defaults, repurchases and fraud.

LoanLooks offers access to an experienced QC and legal staff that has experience in both the mortgage fraud investigation and the resulting consequences. LoanLooks delivers a comprehensive narrative that clients use to make decisions around fraud prevention, detection and litigation as well as special investigations, fraud reports, witness interviews and in-house training in anti-money laundering activity and fraudulent mortgage origination.

"There has been a resurgence in mortgage fraud caused by rising rates and diminished originations," said Simpson, president and founder of LoanLooks. "Now, the industry is challenged by rising rates and a notable increase in occupancy misrepresentation. In addition to working with law firms, LoanLooks has specialized services to lenders, brokers, and insurers facing the costly pitfalls of loan fraud."

Using proprietary investigative methods accrued during more than 25 years of experience, LoanLooks conducts a comprehensive special investigation of cash, credit, debts, employment, income and occupancy related to a single mortgage file or a batch. Additional information is gathered through interviews with people including borrowers, gift donors, Realtors and other related parties if requested. The firm also provides site visits as needed. Detailed findings are documented in an easy-to-read, courtroom-ready report.

"Having specialized in investigating mortgage fraud for 25 years, I have seen many changes in the industry, but one thing remains constant, the appreciation companies and individuals have when we are able to identify and mitigate fraud on their behalf," Simpson said. "Our talented team of professionals focuses on eradicating fraud and doing so as efficiently as possible."

About LoanLooks

LoanLooks is a mortgage fraud investigation firm that provides consultative services to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. The firm helps financial entities avoid costly repurchase demands, litigation and reputation damage. With two decades of proven investigation tactics, analysis and documentation methodology, LoanLooks is able to identify income misrepresentation, dishonest appraisers and large-scale fraud organizations. For more information, visit www.loanlooks.com .

Contact: Bob Simpson, 949-378-0325, bsimpson@loanlooks.com

View original content:

SOURCE LoanLooks