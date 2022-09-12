UL Solutions Acquires Cimteq Limited

This acquisition empowers UL Solutions to help wire and cable customers optimize their product development and manufacturing processes while enhancing product safety and compliance.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its acquisition of Cimteq Limited ("Cimteq"), a leading design support and manufacturing software provider for the global wire and cable manufacturing industry based in the U.K.

"Emerging technologies within smart cities, Industry 4.0, mobility and communications industries all rely on wire and cable to serve as the delivery backbone for new service offerings," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "We are confident the acquisition of Cimteq allows us to help wire and cable customers continue to evolve and succeed as these technologies introduce new challenges and opportunities."

The acquisition of Cimteq strengthens UL Solutions' software capabilities to better serve small and large wire and cable customers across the product life cycle. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, Cimteq's innovative enterprise-level software enables manufacturers across the globe to be more efficient through improved productivity and streamlining of product development and manufacturing processes.

Cimteq's technology also helps simplify the complex management of cable design data, from the initial concept to delivering a full bill-of-materials directly to enterprise resource planning systems. With Cimteq software, UL Solutions is now able to provide wire and cable manufacturers tools to effectively plan, manage and control every aspect of the development and manufacturing process by utilizing the latest industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology to optimize cable manufacturing operations.

"Process excellence throughout the research and development cycle is increasingly crucial to safe product deployment, especially as the complexity of design requirements increases," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, UL Solutions. "Cimteq will enable UL Solutions to help customers optimize operations while enhancing product safety and compliance."

"Cimteq was founded to develop software solutions for the wire and cable industry and help manufacturers achieve their digital transformation ambitions while developing safe and compliant products," said Michael Braddock CEO of Cimteq. "We share UL Solutions' mission-centric safety culture and are proud to join them to help advance innovations for the wire and cable industry."

Cimteq was co-founded in 1998 by software industry veterans Ali and Amanda Shehab and is headquartered in Wrexham, Wales, approximately 35 miles south of Liverpool in the United Kingdom. In 2018, Cimteq received an equity investment from listed private equity and infrastructure investment manager, Foresight Group.

The transaction closed on September 9, 2022.

