BNI WELCOMES NEW CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION INTO NEW COUNTRIES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, announced today industry veteran Tom Monaghan will be joining the Senior Leadership Team as the new Chief Development Officer (CDO). Monaghan will lead franchise development and strategic alliances for the organization and its sister organization, CorporateConnections®.

"I am honored and excited to be joining BNI," says Monaghan. "I see tremendous opportunity ahead for BNI and am confident this is the right next step. With so many expansion opportunities on the horizon, my goal will be to bolster our franchise development and strategic alliances that build a stronger global business community."

Monaghan brings to the role decades of experience in franchising. He grew up working in the family operated franchises followed by 30+ years with national franchise brands, including roles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Recruitment (CertaPro Painters); Chief Development Officer (Philly Pretzel Factory); Chief Executive Officer (Griswold Home Care); Vice President Operations (MAACO Auto Painting), along with operations and marketing positions with emerging franchisors. Tom is a Certified Franchise Executive, as well as a frequent speaker and advisor on the franchise industry.

BNI's Chairman & CEO Graham Weihmiller shares, "For us, Changing the Way the World Does Business® is more than a slogan on a wall; it's what we intend to do. We see untapped opportunities to open in new countries and deepen global strategic alliances that benefit BNI Members, and Directors worldwide. We are thrilled that Tom has joined our team to help us build a brighter future for businesses worldwide and the communities in which they operate."

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 290,000 Member-businesses participating in 10,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals. * To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or support@bni.com. To learn more about BNI's Global Convention happening November 16th to 19th in Singapore, click here.

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to August 15th, 2022.

