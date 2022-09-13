The Charles Darwin Foundation, in Partnership with 8th Gear Entertainment, Announce First-Ever Leaders for Change Summit in the Galápagos Islands

The Inaugural Event, Happening October 23-26, Will Bring Awareness to Protecting and Preserving the World's Ecosystem

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Darwin Foundation , in partnership with 8th Gear Entertainment , announced today the inaugural Leaders for Change Summit to take place between October 23-26, 2022 at the captivating Galápagos Islands in Ecuador. The summit will include a number of high-profile environmental awareness and conservation advocates including the President of the Republic of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, as well as globally recognized movie and TV stars, athletes and musicians who support ecological preservation.

The four-day summit will bring awareness to protecting and preserving the world's ecosystem and take place at the stunning Santa Cruz Island. Santa Cruz is known for its pristine beaches, large variety of vegetation, and is home to the Charles Darwin Research Station which raises endangered giant tortoises to later release them in the wild. The Enchanted Gala, named after the Galápagos Islands' nickname "The Enchanted Islands," will be held on Monday, October 24th and will award high-profile, environmentally conscious advocates.

The Galápagos Islands are the most protected archipelagos in the world. Considered a living laboratory of evolutionary processes, they were part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites' first list of regions considered to have significant value to humanity. These unique isles contain an abundance of diverse and unusual species, remarkable plant life, and a complex range of geological formations that are all known for inspiring Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.

"My love for the Galapagos is immeasurable. And I know that by the influence of our guests and the blessing of the president of Ecuador this event will bring worldwide awareness," stated James Leon, President of 8th Gear Entertainment.

In a combined statement, the Ecuadorian Government stated, "The Government of Ecuador and its President, Guillermo Lasso, are happy to welcome all the participants of the 1st Leaders for Change summit hosted by the Charles Darwin Foundation in partnership with 8th Gear Entertainment, in the year in which the historical expansion of the Galapagos marine reserve was achieved. 37,280 square miles (60,000 km2) of protected area were added in cooperation with Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. This great conservation effort is worth celebrating by the whole world."

The Leaders for Change Summit will take place between October 23-26, 2022 in Santa Cruz, Galápagos Islands. For more information visit lfcsummit.com .

About Charles Darwin Foundation

The Charles Darwin Foundation for the Galapagos Islands (CDF) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to scientific research. CDF has carried out its mission in the Galapagos since 1959, thanks to an agreement with the Government of Ecuador and with the mandate to pursue and maintain collaborations with government agencies by providing scientific knowledge and technical assistance to promote and secure conservation of Galapagos.

For 60 years, CDF has worked in close partnership with the Galapagos National Park Directorate (GNPD), the principal provincial authority for environmental management, with the goal of protection of the Islands' natural resources and the sharing of scientific results for the conservation of this living laboratory.

More than one hundred scientists, educators, researchers, support personnel and volunteers from all over the world have participated in this effort. Currently, more than 75% of the staff are Ecuadorian citizens. CDF is committed to the professional development of permanent Galapagos residents as future scientists, for the well-being of the islands and the nation in general.

About 8th Gear Entertainment

8th Gear Entertainment is an emerging media company with film and television divisions dedicated to deliver cutting edge mainstream content to a global audience.

