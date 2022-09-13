KA'ANA WAVE CO. SHOWCASED WORLD'S FIRST STATIONARY DEEP-WATER WAVES FROM CM7-SERIES WAVE MACHINE WITH POP-UP SURF PARK IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

Demonstrates variety of surfable waves possible in new and existing pools and lagoons

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ka'ana Wave Co. celebrated the launch of their CM7-Series wave machines with a pop-up surf park at Britannia Beach, British Columbia. Their ground-breaking technology represents a new class of artificial surf attraction, one that creates a variety of deep-water surf waves, in new and existing pools and lagoons. With this technology, the company aims to break down barriers to entry and make surfing more accessible for everyone.

The pop-up surf park was an opportunity for Ka'ana to reveal the company's first wave shapes, develop CM7 safety protocols, and collect feedback about the surf experience from over 250 people including industry insiders, professional athletes, developers, city planners, architects, resort planners and aquatic designers.

Shaping waves at 60 to 70 per cent of the machine's capacity, Ka'ana Wave Co. showcased the world's first stationary, bathymetry-agnostic, artificial surf waves at the event. These waves included a right break barrel, boat wake, and river jump.

"This has never been done before, so the pop-up surf park was a chance for us to learn and a chance to demonstrate the CM7-Series delivers a surf experience that is both safe and incredibly fun for everyone," says Jamie Watson, Ka'ana Wave Co. Chief Executive Officer. "The event was a huge success and validated much of what we anticipated but could not know without putting people on the waves. The pop-up was also a chance for us to share this huge milestone and memorable experience with our family, friends, and with stakeholders in the surf park space.

A massive thanks to our friends and partners that helped build the park, to the folks that came out to ride the waves, and to the community of Britannia Beach! Your contribution truly helped make this event one for the books."

Ka'ana Wave Co., based in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, helps hotels, resorts, waterparks, municipalities, and mixed-use developments generate revenues with an award-winning surf attraction that creates a variety of waves in a variety of new and existing pools and lagoons. CM7-Series wave machines won first place in the Best New Product category at IAAPA's Brass Ring Awards in 2021.

