Professional Physical Therapy Port Washington NY Opens as the Company's 12th New Clinic in 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces today the opening of a new clinic in Port Washington, New York. This marks the 12th new clinic opening this year, aligning with their expansion and growth strategy along with their ongoing commitment to providing convenience and world-class patient care.

Professional Physical Therapy Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Professional Physical Therapy) (PRNewswire)

The clinic is located at 20 Soundview Marketplace, inside Target Plaza. It was opened under Professional PT's partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

The new Clinic Director Partner, Shoshana Gelb, remarks, "I am excited to be partnering with Professional Physical Therapy, after being with the company for the past 12 years. Not only is it exciting to partner with such a great company, but even more special that I can provide great care to a community where I live, and my children are growing up in. I love Port Washington and Professional PT and can't wait to bring both worlds together."

Gelb completed her doctorate degree in Physical Therapy at New York University. She has extensive experience working with patients of all ages and is a certified hip specialist. Her other specialty areas include shoulder, knee, back and ankle post-surgical procedure and diastasis recti postpartum treatment.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy