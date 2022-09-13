Signature Smokehouse Bacon Will Soon Have a New Name

Fruitwood Smoked Bacon Name Change Effective This Fall

CLAREMONT, N.H., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse's Fruitwood Smoked bacon has a big following. For some, it is the bold flavor, while others lean towards the antibiotic-free, no added growth hormones, and humanely raised attributes. Any way you slice it, one thing is certain. It's GREAT bacon. So why then is North Country Smokehouse making a change to a product that has so clearly won the hearts of many? That's a good question and one the company has asked itself numerous times over the years.

Same signature recipe with a new name. Introducing Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon by North Country Smokehouse. (PRNewswire)

Any way you slice it, one thing is certain. It's GREAT bacon.

The product launched as better-for-you food trends began to emerge and shoppers started opting for all-natural, preservative free meats. The company named their new certified humane offering Fruitwood Smoked Bacon to differentiate it from the traditional recipe. "We wanted to make it easy for people in search of natural and humanely raised bacon to find what they were looking for. The name made it easier to identify when customers called looking for clean-label products." says Aaron Corbett, North Country Smokehouse CEO. "With growing trends towards sustainability and our commitment to humanely raised and organic farming practices, there's less of a disparity because humanely raised and organic products are the bulk of our business."

What does this mean to the company's Fruitwood Smoked bacon fans? Probably not much since nothing changes but the name. The sweet, smoky flavor and meatiness the product is known for will stay the same. "We are not changing the recipe – it's exceptional." says Mike Kelly, Vice President of National Sales and Business Development. "The packaging is identical so the shoppers who are faithfully adding the product to their cart each week, won't even notice. New to brand shoppers might be more willing to give it a try because they're familiar with the applewood smoke flavor profile." Kelly concludes. North Country smokes all of their bacon over authentic Applewood embers, which is essentially, a Fruitwood - so the change just makes sense.

Fruitwood bacon fans take note, the name change will take effect beginning this fall.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

Available in traditional, all-natural certified humane ®, and organic varieties, the NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, and deli meats, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Their recipes are prepared using old world, European techniques, resulting in the distinct flavor they are well-known for today.

Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country has been noted for balancing taste with time honored tradition and modern food trends.

Available through upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels and resorts across the country, North Country has provided customers with better choices at the table for more than a century.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Baker

North Country Smokehouse; Director of Marketing

603.542.8323 ext. 214

alicia@ncsmokehouse.com

North Country Smokehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/North Country Smokehouse) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Country Smokehouse