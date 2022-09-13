TRUTH DEI PARTNERS WITH THE OTHER BOYS OF SUMMER DOCUMENTARY

Former MLB Executive and Emmy Nominated Director Team Up to Use Film as Part of DEI Educational Programs

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Nona Lee, and Emmy nominated Filmmaker, Lauren Meyer, join forces to create meaningful change in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in corporations, sports teams and organizations across the country.

Photo Credit: “Courtesy of The Cooper Union/Marget Long (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, Lee resigned from the Arizona Diamondbacks to follow her passion to create lasting change and has launched a consulting company, Truth DEI, for organizations wanting to confidently be empowered with diversity, equity and inclusion knowledge. Lee educates them on developing an understanding of the winning edge of having an inclusive team, along with strategies to improve their culture and increase their bottom line.

While leading DEI initiatives with the Diamondbacks, Lee brought "The Other Boys of Summer" to the organization for a Juneteenth program where she experienced the impact it had on the staff and culture of the team. When she stepped out to pursue her passion of DEI work, it was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with filmmaker Lauren Meyer and team up to include "The Other Boys of Summer" as part of Truth DEI. The film will be an integral part of educational programs for schools, corporations, sports teams and organizations and together they will create original content that amplifies diverse voices and develops strategies to improve company culture and increase revenue.

Lauren Meyer is a Director whose work has aired on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and every major broadcast network. "The Other Boys of Summer" explores the lives of the Negro League baseball players and captures what it was like to pursue their dreams in spite of racism, segregation and the lack of civil rights. It's narrated by the legendary Cicely Tyson and features exclusive interviews with the men (and a woman) who played alongside Jackie Robinson and changed America. The film premiered in 2019 and has been the centerpiece of a powerful DEI program utilized by over 60 companies, communities and organizations to date.

"The Other Boys of Summer is a powerful and moving film that captures the triumphant spirit of the Negro Leagues in winning fashion," said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. "The film brings to light the challenges of playing baseball in a segregated America but also the joy that allowed these courageous athletes to overcome those challenges."

Nona Lee's extensive DEI education from Cornell University along with years of experience in legal work make her one of the most sought after DEI speakers and consultants across the nation. Lee is proud to have the Diamondbacks as her first consulting client with Truth DEI.

"We thank her for being the founding member of and her 22 years of service in our legal department and applaud her for being a local and national role model due to her expertise, leadership, and internal rise which ultimately made her a member of the executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer," says Derrick Hall, President/CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"It's time for all of us to face the truth about diversity, equity and inclusion in our organizations and educate and empower ourselves to move towards transformative change," says Truth DEI Founder/CEO Nona Lee.

If you would like to inquire about booking the Truth DEI and The Other Boys of Summer Program, visit www.truthdei.com .

To learn more about the documentary or to inquire about a screening, visit www.theotherboysofsummer.com .

About Tumbleweed Pictures, LLC (The Other Boys of Summer)

Launched in 2002, Tumbleweed Pictures is a boutique production company specializing in authentic storytelling. Lauren Meyer is the Emmy Nominated Director behind the Tumbleweed banner. Learn more at: www.tumbleweedprod.com .

