West Shore Home® Launches West Shore for Warriors to Assist with Veteran Outreach Nationwide

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, announced today its newest initiative ─ West Shore for Warriors. The mission of West Shore for Warriors is to serve U.S. veterans, active military members, and their families. With its national footprint, West Shore Home is uniquely positioned to assist veterans in need.

The centerpiece of West Shore for Warriors is its bath installations. Each year around Veterans Day, the company provides a new bath or shower to select, deserving veterans. The initiative also encompasses veteran hiring, recruiting and training, and non-profit outreach such as the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and Wreaths Across America.

"We could not be prouder to launch this initiative," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "Serving our nation's veterans has always been important to our mission and now through West Shore for Warriors we have an even greater ability to serve those who served our country."

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. Its vision is to become America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

With a mission to Bring Happiness to Every Home®, the company strives to make home improvement convenient and hassle-free. Its technology enabled platform allows it to efficiently serve its customers, from the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown from a locally based home remodeling company to a national brand with over 33 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans.

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

