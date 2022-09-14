DJI Introduces the Osmo Action 3 Upgraded Action Camera; More Info at B&H

Video News: DJI announces the Osmo Action 3 camera.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the DJI Osmo Action 3 camera, which takes on the familiar characteristics of its predecessors and pushes the envelope a bit further. The result is a camera well-suited to meet the demands of inclement weather and high-impact action while boasting stunning, high-quality video as well as more power and control.

New and Improved Imagery

A return to form, the Action 3 shares the same design as the Osmo Action while retaining many of the interface updates of the Action 2 modular camera. Like the Osmo Action, the Action 3 boasts dual touchscreens at the front and back of the camera for live video monitoring. It can also capture 12MP still photos and supports voice control when the camera is mounted out of hand's reach. Like the Action 2, the Action 3 can shoot up to UHD 4K video at 120 fps with a much wider field of view at 155°. Its updated RockSteady 3.0 Electronic Image Stabilization can function at its maximum recording resolution for ultra-smooth video. HorizonSteady and HorizonBalancing eliminate camera shake and correct tilt at any angle to maintain the horizon line.

Weather and Impact Resistant

The Action 3 retains the same 5' impact-resistance as the Osmo Action while increasing its durability in other applications. Its cold-resistance can withstand temperatures as low as -4° F and the camera body can be submerged up to 52.5' underwater without housing. A hydrophobic coating on the dual screens and lens cover repel water quickly so that your image isn't negatively impacted.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera Standard Combo

Improved Power and Control

A 2.5-hour battery life and native fast charging support via the camera's USB Type-C port increase the time you have to capture the action. Bluetooth 5.0 technology connects you to the DJI Mimo app for enhanced control, livestreaming, and shooting modes. The LightCut Video Editor app is optimized for use with the Action 3 for lightning-fast edits using its built-in templates and AI highlight selection.

Ready for Your Next Adventure

Whether it be mountain biking, diving, or surfing, the Action 3 bundles will outfit you with all the tools you need to kickstart your next expedition. The Standard Combo gives you the camera, an additional Extreme Battery, protective frame, Lens Protective Cover, quick release adaptive mount, flat adhesive base, locking screw, and a USB Type-C power cable. The Adventure Combo expands upon this with a Multifunctional Battery Case and 4.9' extension rod. Both kits supply various mounting options to secure your Action 3 and keep it powered throughout a rigorous day of shooting.

Sport-specific kits such as the Biking Accessory Kit and Diving Accessory Kit provide more specialized mounts and equipment. The bike kit supplies you with a Chest Strap Mount and Handlebar Mount to secure the Action 3 to your bike or your person for dynamic first-person footage. The diving kit has a floating selfie stick and a locking screw to secure the camera, as well as a Waterproof Case and anti-fog inserts to record underwater video at greater depths.

Other Accessories

A slew of other accessories and kits give you innumerable options when it comes to mounting your Action 3, making sure you don't miss any of the action. The Adhesive Base Kit comes with a flat adhesive base, a locking screw, and a quick release adapter mount. The Extension Rod Kit has the 4.9' extension rod, quick release mount, and locking screw. Other standalone accessories like the Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount, Suction Cup Mount, Helmet Chin Mount, and Surfing Tethers can attach your Action 3 to almost any surface for limitless shooting possibilities.

Learn more with B&H Photo Explora

DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera – First Look

https://youtu.be/8_aoOLysp9M

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo