LENNAR HOSTS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION OF WACHTER MEADOWS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME COMMUNITY IN MT. ANGEL, OREGON

MT. ANGEL, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the debut of its newest Oregon community, Wachter Meadows, an enclave of 63 new single-family homes offering the best of small town charm yet just a short drive from big city amenities.

This weekend, Lennar will host a grand opening celebration of Wachter Meadows, a new community of single-family homes situated in Mt. Angel, OR. Homes range from 1,574 to 2,341 square feet of thoughtfully-designed living space. Home shoppers are invited to explore the stunning new model homes and celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PRNewswire)

Home shoppers are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Wachter Meadows on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities will include complimentary coffee and donuts, music courtesy of KRKT 99.9 FM, and exclusive tours of two beautiful model homes: the Jade and Cameron. Following the event, regular model home hours at Wachter Meadows will be open by appointment only.

"Wachter Meadows has floorplans for every type of buyer, from first-time homeowners and those looking to downsize, to families wanting to blend generations through our Next Gen® home design option," said Lennar Division President Ryan Selby. "It is the perfect opportunity to buy a beautiful new Lennar home in a stand-out community that is known for its annual celebrations and its stunning rural landscape – all less than 30 minutes from Salem."

Wachter Meadows offers six one- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,574 to 2,341 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature generous living and kitchen spaces, and resort-style master suites. Many models offer a three-car garage. Pricing begins in the mid $400,000s.

The Cameron model at Wachter Meadows offers Lennar's multigenerational Next Gen® option – a "Home Within a Home" private suite featuring a separate entry, kitchenette, living space, bath, laundry and bedroom perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

All homes at Wachter Meadows incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like an Eero home Wi-Fi system, Ring Pro video doorbell, myQ smart garage, Honeywell Pro thermostat and Moen smart water shut off. All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Wachter Meadows, this includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Wachter Meadows will enjoy a neighborhood that is connected by open spaces, pedestrian paths and bridges, and surrounded by the rolling hills of Oregon's Scenic Silver Falls Tour Route. The community is close to neighborhood shopping and dining, only 18 miles from the modern conveniences of Salem and less than one hour From Portland.

It is about one hour from the Pacific Coast and is surrounded by historic sites and recreational attractions such as Fisher Memorial Park, Ebner Park and Silver Falls State Park, featuring eight stunning waterfalls. Mt. Angel is also home to the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the Pacific Northwest and the nation's largest glockenspiel, which plays four times daily.

Children living at Wachter Meadows will be served by the well-reputed Mt. Angel School District.

Wachter Meadows is located at 115 Cypress St., Mt. Angel, Oregon. For more information, call (844) 890-1311 or visit the Wachter Meadows community website or www.lennar.com.

