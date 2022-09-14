New Balance Foundation Provides One Million Reasons to Celebrate

$1,000,000 donation continues to move 22-year collaboration forward

CASCO, Maine, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Sunshine is pleased to announce a $1,000,000 gift from the New Balance Foundation. This donation will endow one entire session at Camp Sunshine in perpetuity. The funds will forever provide families with the opportunity to meet others on similar journeys and to re-group, re-energize and restore hope for the future. Camp Sunshine is a free, year-round retreat in Casco, Maine for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Each New Balance Foundation session will host as many as 40 families, which equates to approximately 80-100 children and 150-170 total family members. This year's New Balance Foundation session at Camp Sunshine was hosted September 2-5.

This generous gift is the latest in what has been a longstanding relationship between Camp Sunshine and the New Balance Foundation that began two decades ago. "This is one of Camp Sunshine's longest-standing collaborative efforts and it continues to be a motivator for all of us here at Camp to be aligned with a corporate foundation that is so invested in giving back," said Anna Gould, Camp Sunshine's Founder & Board Chair.

The Foundation's support of Camp Sunshine began in 2000 when it sponsored two families to attend the program as part of the Miracle Marathon and grand opening of Camp Sunshine's Anna & Larry Gould Campus. Soon after, factory and outlet store associates began to volunteer at Camp on an annual basis. In 2006, the Foundation committed $250,000 to Camp Sunshine's Endowment and in 2009, an additional $250,000 Brick Walkway Matching Challenge was completed, and the walkway named in the New Balance Foundation's honor. The New Balance Foundation later matched donations up to $300,000 to celebrate Camp Sunshine's 30th Anniversary in 2014. To date, the New Balance Foundation has donated nearly $2,000,000 to Camp Sunshine.

"Our goal at Camp Sunshine is to create communities of support for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, and the continued support of the New Balance Foundation ensures that families will be able to experience the magic of Camp Sunshine for years to come," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director.

"Camp Sunshine is a pillar of strength in our Maine communities. The Camp's commitment to families, patients and communities is unprecedented and New Balance and New Balance Foundation is proud to stand by Camp Sunshine's vision. The Camp's programs continue to grow, and their ability to host families facing a wide range of serious illnesses is tremendous. New Balance Foundation is proud to invest in Camp Sunshine's future with a meaningful gift that will benefit families for years to come," said Anne Davis, managing trustee, New Balance Foundation.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness. www.campsunshine.org

About The New Balance Foundation

The New Balance Foundation mission is to drive change in our global communities with an enduring commitment to preventing childhood obesity and championing the future success of today's youth. Since 1981, New Balance Foundation has granted more than $120M to charity, investing in research, and clinical, educational and community programs that promote healthy lifestyles, children's fitness and nutrition, and overall community wellness. www.newbalancefoundation.org

