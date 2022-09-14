RESAAS Adds Joseph Schneider to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Schneider to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Schneider's most recent role is Head of Industry Relations at Compass (NYSE: COMP), a nationwide real estate brokerage with over 25,000 agents. Formerly, Mr. Schneider was Director of Global Strategy at the National Association of REALTORS®, representing 1,500,000 real estate agents.

"RESAAS has built something completely unique for the global real estate landscape," said Joseph Schneider. "Throughout my career I have travelled broadly to meet with real estate organizations in all corners of the world. Most of them are looking for ways to easily market their properties on their terms and are actively seeking modern ways to connect their fellow real estate professionals worldwide. I am looking forward to assisting the management team in expanding the Company's footprint both in the United States and internationally."

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Schneider to the RESAAS Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Schneider has a proven track record as a senior executive working at a global level with real estate. His extensive experience at the intersection of high-growth technology companies and international real estate organizations makes him a valuable addition to the Company. RESAAS is positively positioned in both real estate and technology, creating significant opportunities for accelerated growth."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

