PCL Announces the Evolution of Job Site Insights™ and Latium Technologies

The JSI™ smart construction application now delivers a superior experience, providing unmatched value for customers in construction, oil and gas, mining and beyond.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - One year after Latium Technologies, a go-to Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, merged with Job Site Insights™ (JSI™) from PCL Construction, we are excited to provide an update on the evolution of this partnership.

Over the last year, PCL completed the integration of its Job Site Insights™ smart construction application with Latium's Yonder operating system (yOS), creating a more robust and powerful solution for both construction and industrial clients. Trans Mountain, Enbridge, DPR, Webcor, Consigli and Davis Construction are just a few companies that have taken advantage of JSI™ and its benefits.

By using Latium's advanced IoT and analytics platform, JSI™ has helped clients adapt to changing conditions, reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, improve project quality and enhance operational efficiency. JSI™ allows site supervisors, project managers and executives to enable critical business insights and predictions based on real-time data.

Now, JSI™ is about to deliver a suite of enhancements that will provide clients with even more value. In the coming months, the JSI™ product roadmap will see an improved Mobile App (iOS, Android) experience, featuring a simplified user interface, wizard-driven functions, voice recognition, and visual media via the mobile device's camera and video capabilities.

Additionally, the JSI™ Web Portal will evolve with software-as-a-service (SaaS) updates that will incorporate feedback from the JSI™ user community. These improvements are part of a commitment from the JSI™ software and hardware development team to continue designing, building, and delivering solutions that provide operational value for Latium's clients and the industries it serves, such as oil and gas, construction, and mining.

Now that the enhanced JSI™ product has been launched, Latium's chief executive officer, Mark Bryant, will hand over the company's day-to-day operations to Tony Pecorilli, Latium's founder and president, as part of a planned transition. This will allow Mark to support PCL's strategic initiatives as chief information officer which includes Latium, a PCL operating entity.

"Latium has delivered on its product enhancements and marketing launch goals and the organization is well positioned to continue this strong momentum into 2023 under Tony's leadership," said PCL CIO, Mark Bryant.

PCL is excited to continue supporting Latium's ongoing success, which holds a tremendous opportunity to enhance smart construction.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

