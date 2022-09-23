KYTE BRINGS ON-DEMAND CAR DELIVERY TO FORT LAUDERDALE AS PART OF CONTINUED GROWTH STRATEGY IN THE US

South Florida Launch Will Expand Company's Innovative Car Ownership Solution to a 14th Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the company that's redefining car access, is expanding its footprint outside of Miami in southern Florida. Beginning September 23, consumers can now rent cars delivered on demand in over 15 neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale. With impressive year-over-year growth since 2019, this marks Kyte's 14th market in the US and the disruptive company's next milestone in its continued expansion.

"Helping drive demand for a smarter, more sustainable alternative to traditional car ownership in the US, we are committed to delivering Kyte to new markets throughout the country," said Ludwig Schoenack, Co-Founder of Kyte. "Our primary objective is to pave the way for a better understanding of mobility and this expansion into Fort Lauderdale is an important step in providing even more consumers with a shared, connected, and autonomous transportation solution."

Kyte's technology effectively bypasses traditional inconveniences of renting a car while remaining affordable and approachable. It also aims to replace the antiquated idea of vehicle access with cars on demand through a reliable, mobile-first, and hassle-free alternative. In Fort Lauderdale, consumers will be able to access Kyte's services throughout Boulevard Gardens, Broadview Park, Coral Ridge, Dania Beach, Emerald Hills, Hacienda Village, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Hollywood Lakes, Harbordale, Lauderhill, Lazy Lake, Melrose Manors, Oakland Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Manors as well as the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Davie.

"From inception, our goal was to completely redefine transportation by dramatically changing the perception around car ownership," continues Schoenack. "By adding an additional city to our network and expanding our reach in south Florida, we are one step closer to giving more people access to cars when and how they need them."

An end-to-end product, Kyte has successfully merged innovation, technology, and consumer behavior to deliver a unique experience. Earlier this year, they announced a significant funding from Goldman Sachs to grow their fleet, an expansion into Denver and Portland markets, and the debut of a new Tesla Subscription model in San Francisco and New York City. The launch in Fort Lauderdale is the latest of many exciting programs coming down the pipeline.

Kyte's goal is to give the world the freedom to go places by delivering cars on demand for any trip longer than a rideshare. The company's intentional approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future while saving customers time and money.

Through the Kyte mobile app on iOS , Android , or website , customers can book a car for a day, multiple days, multiple weeks, months, or however long they want. To begin, customers choose a time and location for their vehicle delivery. Then, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the car from the customer at the location and time they can flexibly choose.

Currently operational in over a dozen cities, Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack , and Francesco Wiedemann , and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in Munich, Germany, and satellites across the globe. For more information about Kyte, visit kyte.com , and for career opportunities, please visit their career page .

