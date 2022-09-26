Auntie Anne's Introduces Its Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost for a Sweet & Salty Sip That Makes Saying Goodbye to Summer Oh So Satisfying

Starting September 26, Auntie Anne's fans can get the perfect combination of sweet and salty with the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost and take their craving to new heights with the Make It a Trio combo

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saying goodbye to summer has never been so sweet (and salty), but thanks to Auntie Anne's and an all new premium beverage offering, guests can enjoy the best of two flavorful worlds. Sure to satisfy any craving, the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost is available now at Auntie Anne's locations nationwide for a limited time.

Following the exciting summer debut of the Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Auntie Anne's is upping its beverage game with a new twist on the fan-favorite Chocolate Frost with the addition of the craveable fall flavor of caramel. The Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost lusciously layers salty and sweet caramel syrup mixed with Hershey's frozen chocolate atop a bed of real whipped cream, and finished with a rich, buttery, and sea salted caramel sauce drizzled over whipped cream. Each mouth-watering sip is filled with the slight saltiness of caramel deliciously complimented by the sweetness of the whipped cream and frozen chocolate for a can't-miss combination.

With Auntie Anne's hot, handmade pretzels and a side of caramel dip serving as the perfect pairing to the Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost, the brand is twisting up the ultimate sweet and salty flavor experience with the Make It a Trio combo. The perfect flavor trifecta, fans can "caramelize it" and enjoy the Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost alongside Auntie Anne's Original Pretzel Nuggets and Caramel Dip to get more sweet, more salty, and more caramel in each taste.

"It can be hard to say goodbye to summer, so Auntie Anne's is making the start of fall sweeter than ever with the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost – another new beverage innovation from Auntie Anne's as we continue to expand our premium beverage offerings. We know our customers love both salty and sweet snacks, so we wanted to offer something that appeases both cravings," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "To revel in even more of the sweet and salty combo, we encourage our guests to Make It a Trio and pair their Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost with our Original Pretzel Nuggets and Caramel Dip for a flavor-packed trifecta."

In celebration of the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost and National Pretzel Month, Auntie Anne's is twisting things up and dubbing October National Pretzel DELIVERY Month. Fans can enjoy the Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost, and Auntie Anne's hot and handmade pretzels and dips, delivered directly to their doorstep. Additionally, Auntie Anne's will drop new delivery offers in the Auntie Anne's Rewards app each week. Auntie Anne's Rewards members – stay tuned for details!

