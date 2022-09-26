Baltimore Business Wins State-Wide Ethics Award

Next Day Animations Announced Winner in BBB of Greater Maryland Torch Awards

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland recently announced Next Day Animations as a winner of the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics. The Torch Awards for Ethics are BBB's most prestigious recognition, celebrating businesses that embody its mission to build an honest, fair, and equitable marketplace for all. Founded in 2010, Next Day Animations creates explainer videos for organizations across industries, including healthcare, nonprofit, tech, and finance. A certified B Corp, Next Day Animations helps businesses communicate in an engaging, clear way.

"Our judges highlighted two stand-out details in Next Day Animation's application: their scholarship program and volunteerism incentives," says Angie Barnett, president and CEO of BBB of Greater Maryland. "This company developed the Illustrating Awesomeness Scholarship program to support young women and gender nonconforming people of color currently attending or applying to attend college. They also work to encourage staff volunteer hours and civic action by offering volunteer days with local organizations to provide services that align with the organization's mission."

"We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our dedication to ethical business practices. Our goal as a business is to be a place where people love to work, and a company our clients love to work with. This award speaks to these values and priorities, and we couldn't be more proud," says Hannah Brown, Director of HR for Next Day Animations.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics honors businesses that demonstrate a dedication to trust and integrity when serving their customers, employees, and communities. Next Day Animations' application illustrated their ongoing investment in character, culture, customer service and community engagement. They were selected by a panel of judges including past winners and BBB board members.

This award stands among other recognitions for Next Day Animations' commitment to ethical business practices. Next Day Animations has been a certified B Corp since 2019, and a Certified Great Place to Work ® since 2018.

About the BBB of Greater Maryland

The BBB of Greater Maryland is located in Baltimore and has been serving the area since 1917. BBB's duty is to set business practices and make sure companies are providing a marketplace with fair and honest practices for consumers and sellers to trust one another.

About Next Day Animations

Founded in 2010, Next Day Animations specializes in explainer videos for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and businesses. Their clients include SalesForce, Special Olympics, HBO, Goodwill, and Johnson & Johnson. Based in Baltimore, Next Day Animations partners with clients all over the world to deliver high-quality, powerful animations. Learn more about Next Day Animations at www.nextdayanimations.com .

