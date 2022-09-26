Digital Global Systems Announces Participation At MWC

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), an innovator and leader in RF awareness technology, is announcing its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) from September 27-29th in Las Vegas. With industry interest in Private Wireless and 5G technologies surging, the timing is perfect for DGS to share its vision for establishing a greater RF Awareness in LTE and 5G networks. Its suite of capabilities branded as CLEARSITE™ creates unparalleled visibility into environmental conditions that are critical to support effective spectrum utilization. Further, establishing a more RF aware network is necessary to deliver on key 5G performance expectations (URLLC and mMTC).

"Our CLEARSITE™ solution leverages the deep patent portfolio DGS has developed covering RF capture methodologies, actionable data extraction, and process optimization," stated DGS chief executive officer Fernando Murias. "As a system, these capabilities create a more spectral efficient and adaptive network allowing the full value of 5G to be accessed."

During MWC, DGS is sponsoring an event with M37 partners. Stop by the DGS booth (W2.735) and we can provide details regarding this event and provide more details on the DGS CLEARSITE™ solution.

About DGS

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS blends broad experience and deep expertise in the fields of spectrum monitoring, telecommunications, critical infrastructure protection, and defense.

DGS has been awarded approximately 100 patents with 25 patents pending for the advancement of spectrum monitoring and RF data management, enabling the capture and analysis of wideband spectrum data at the point of intercept for applications that deliver real-time situational awareness.

View original content:

SOURCE DGS