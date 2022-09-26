Hyundai Announces Latest Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Initiatives with Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Hyundai Hope Expands Partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles with $100,000 Donation to Further Children Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Programs

Hyundai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Host Upcoming Car Seat Safety Check Event and Interactive Pedestrian Safety Experience

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced the expansion of its partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to further its commitment to child passenger and pedestrian safety programs. The latest donation from Hyundai Hope will assist with consumer educational events, including an upcoming car seat safety check event on October 1 and a L.A. Street Smarts kids walk event on October 5, an interactive experience developed at CHLA for children to learn pedestrian safety. The announcement comes on the heels of National Child Passenger Safety Week September 18-24.

(left to right) Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company, James E. Stein, MD, MSc, FACS, FAAP, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), Helen Arbogast, Helen Arbogast, PhD, MPH, injury prevention program manager, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 23, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"Creating safer roads for families includes education of parents, caregivers and children whether they are drivers, passengers, cyclists or pedestrians," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Hyundai is looking forward to this continued partnership with CHLA to expand workshops that promote safe travel in automobiles and when walking."

Hyundai and CHLA will host two upcoming safety events. The first will be a car seat safety check on Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. During the event, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians (CPST) will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for the child. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed.

The car seat event is open to the public – walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Families can register by calling or texting 323-203-7688. The child who uses the seat must be present for the inspection and for the family to receive a free car seat, if warranted.

The second event will be a L.A. Street Smarts kids walk event on Wednesday, October 5. L.A. Street Smarts is an interactive experience to educate elementary school-aged children in L.A. County about the hazards associated with walking near, in and around streets with the goal of decreasing the incidence of child pedestrian trauma. Children who complete the L.A. Street Smarts set will learn how to cross intersections at stop lights, avoid rescuing a ball thrown into the street, signal a driver who is backing up and safely walk around motor vehicles.

"We are so grateful to Hyundai for supporting child passenger and pedestrian safety initiatives," said Helen Arbogast, PhD, MPH, injury prevention program manager, Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Their support highlights the importance of using hands-on education to teach children and families how to stay safe in cars, on the roads and walking down the street."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the Pacific region and California, and among the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most advanced cases. Inclusive, kid- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, and proven discoveries reach patients faster through The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children's hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding. The hospital also is home to the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children's hospital in the western United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

