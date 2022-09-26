InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for a Bed Pillow (FJK-176)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better pillow to keep the spine, neck and head comfortable and supported while relaxing in bed," said one of two inventors, from Margate, Fla., "so we invented the T PILLOW. Our design helps to prevent a stiff neck caused from only elevating the head and not supporting the upper back and neck."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bed pillow. In doing so, it supports the head, neck and upper back when watching television or reading. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it eliminates the need to arrange standard bed pillows for support. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

