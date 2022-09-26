MSC TO DEVELOP AIR CARGO SOLUTION IN RESPONSE TO MARKET DEMAND

GENEVA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has started developing a new MSC Air Cargo solution in response to customer demand and as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions.

MSC Air Cargo has been under development for several months and the new solution will be available from early 2023, following the delivery of the first of four MSC-branded Boeing 777-200F aircraft that will be operated by Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

MSC has appointed Jannie Davel, formerly of Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL to develop its air cargo business and to build the team that will implement it.

Commenting on the new initiative, MSC Chief Executive Officer Soren Toft said:

"We are delighted to announce the development of MSC Air Cargo and to welcome Jannie Davel to spearhead this exciting new offering for MSC clients. This is our first step into this market and we plan to continue exploring various avenues to develop air cargo in a way that complements our core business of container shipping."

About Jannie Davel

Jannie Davel is an accomplished executive in the air freight industry, with nearly 30 years of industry experience. He was appointed Vice President Global RFQ Management of DHL in 2008, then promoted to Vice President Global Airfreight Product Development and Implementation in Germany and, subsequently, SVP Airfreight Americas & USA Head of Airfreight. In 2018 he joined Emirates SkyCargo as Vice President Cargo Commercial Operation Americas and most recently he has served as Managing Director Commercial Delta Cargo based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with the MSC Group employing over 150,000 people. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at 520 ports.

