SOULCYCLE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BILT REWARDS

Rent Day is the New Payday with Complimentary Rides for Friends on the First of the Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulCycle, the transformational full-body fitness experience, is making rent day rewarding for everyone through a new partnership with Bilt Rewards, the first loyalty program that allows members to earn points on rent. Open to all and launching nationwide on Saturday, October 1 through December 1, 2022, SoulCycle x Bilt: Rent Day features an exclusive series of co-branded SoulCycle classes in over 50 studios for a workout that brings the joy of movement, music and community in one setting.

SoulCycle x Bilt: Rent Day transforms the most irksome day of the month with the help of SoulCycle's world-class instructors and unparalleled community. Riders who book a special 45-minute class on October 1, November 1 and/or December 1 will be given a complimentary ride for a friend to join as well as a gift bag of limited-edition accessories. The first reservation will be available noon ET on Monday, September 26 (future classes to be accessible Mondays at noon ET) via SoulCycle's website and app as well as the Bilt app on a first-come-first-served basis. Additionally, Bilt members will continue to be eligible to redeem reward points earned on rent to spend at any SoulCycle studio.

In the coming months, SoulCycle will continue to evolve its relationship with Bilt through exciting pop-up studio moments in New York City and Miami, exclusive retail drops as well as live DJ ride performances from top talent.

To learn more about SoulCycle's in-studio offerings, please visit www.soul-cycle.com .

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. Thousands of riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves. SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world.

SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 50 studios across the U.S. and London. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, including the brand's own proprietary fitness and leisure apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no transaction fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia, book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection or purchase items on Amazon.com, redeem for credits towards rent or even apply Bilt points towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn points with no fees. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

