UL Solutions Helps Great Wall Motor Advance Autonomous Driving Safety

Leveraging the autonomous driving safety assessment expertise of UL Solutions, Great Wall Motor achieved the first ISO 21448:2022 process certificate, demonstrating its commitment to responsibly deploying automated vehicles that consumers can trust.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. is the first to achieve the ISO 21448:2022, road vehicles — safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF), process certificate issued by UL Solutions. Autonomous driving safety assessment experts at UL Solutions audited Great Wall Motor's development process, confirming compliance with requirements put forth by the newly released standard.

The certification requirements aim to raise the benchmark for achieving functional safety in the automotive industry, including a functional safety process and management system as well as a quality management system.

ISO 21448:2022 goes beyond traditional functional safety standards to cover functionality for advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) and automated driving. The standard puts forth a methodology to address potential safety issues related to automated driving. UL Solutions and Great Wall Motor began working together two years ago to apply the methodologies and processes of the ISO 21448:2022 standard to automated driving systems, which at the time were in a draft state.

"With the development of autonomous driving technologies, the safety requirements for intelligent and connected vehicles are becoming more and more complex and diverse," Jody Nelson, managing director of the Industrial Functional Safety division at UL Solutions, said. "The ISO 21448:2022 process certificate reflects Great Wall Motor's investment and focus on automated driving safety. We are honored that Great Wall Motor entrusted UL Solutions to help navigate these changes, helping to bring innovative vehicles to the market safely."

ISO 21448:2022 addresses unintended behavior of systems in the absence of faults covered by the ISO 26262 series. The newly released standard applies to emergency intervention systems and ADAS from Level 1 to Level 5, as defined by SAE International's J3016 Levels of Driving Automation standard, as well as intended functionalities that include electrical/electronic (E/E) systems installed in series production road vehicles.

"The commercialization of intelligent and driverless driving must be safe; this is beyond doubt," Geng Weifeng, deputy general manager of the Technology Center at Great Wall Motor, said. "Great Wall Motor attaches great importance to the safety and reliability of products in the intelligent strategic layout. We take the safety design of the vehicle as the top priority in the production and research and development process. UL Solutions has a mature team and advanced experience in the field of autonomous driving safety, and I am sincerely grateful to the UL Solutions team for their efforts."

