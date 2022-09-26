WuKong Education is Expanding Its Math Teacher Team to Meet Rapidly Growing Market Demand for Its WuKong Math Product

The global EdTech company WuKong Education has recently announced that the number of users for its core product WuKong Math is growing rapidly. In order to meet the market demand, the company will focus on recruiting more excellent math teachers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other countries and regions to further enlarge the size of its math teacher team.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, WuKong Education, a global EdTech company headquartered in New Zealand, announced that it will expand its math teacher team to meet the rapidly growing market demand for its WuKong Math product. It is reported that their action to enlarge the company's math teacher team will be mainly conducted in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other countries and regions. Now that the expansion has begun, the company is looking for more excellent math teaching researchers and teachers to join its team in the above-mentioned countries and regions.

"This would be an exciting team expansion for us," said Cicy Ding, the Chief Education Officer of WuKong Education, "Ever since we launched WuKong Math in 2021, we have constantly been trying to attract more and more excellent math teachers to join us at WuKong Education. After our teaching and researching team's two years' hard work, our WuKong Math product has gradually matured and is now well-received by more and more users. It's really hard for our existing math teacher team to meet the growing learning needs of our global math learning community. So we do need more and more excellent math teachers to join us! "

It is reported that WuKong Math is one of the two core products of WuKong Education (the other one being WuKong Chinese). WuKong Math was officially launched in 2021, with two categories of Advanced Courses and Challenge Courses. Taking the students' on-campus course content as a reference, the Advanced Courses are benchmarked against the internationally-renowned math competitions, the on-campus placement examinations, the junior high school entrance examinations and so forth, so as to enrich students' mathematical knowledge and improve their logical thinking abilities by stimulating their interest in the math learning process. The Challenge Courses comprehensively cover key learning points from AMC8, Kangaroo and other internationally-renowned mathematics competitions, aiming to help students achieve higher grades in these competitions while at the same time cultivating their mathematical literacy.

Fully integrating the world's leading CPA Modeling Teaching Method from Singapore, WuKong Math courses are taught 100% in English by experienced teachers from leading universities. And Similar to WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math also adopts the 6A Teaching Method developed independently by WuKong's own teaching and researching team, which can encourage students to learn through exploration and establish their interest and confidence in math learning. It can also combine math knowledge with real-life encounters to improve students' ability to solve practical problems, and further prepare them for a life-long learning and development journey.

"I totally trust WuKong Math, for their teachers are all graduated from top universities with years of teaching experiences," said a parent of a WuKong Math student from the United States. "Every teacher at WuKong would enthusiastically provide guidance and help for my daughter. In addition, WuKong will give me real-time feedback on my child's learning performance through their WuKong Class APP, so as to let me know more about her learning progress. I am very satisfied with WuKong's service and have already recommended it to my friends in need."

WuKong Education is an online EdTech company headquartered in New Zealand and has grown from a humble startup aiming at making Chinese language learning simple, easy and fun, to a global online learning platform with about 300,000 students aged 3-18 and 3,000 highly trained and selected teachers working across 4 continents and 118 countries including its core markets i.e. US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The corporate vision of WuKong Education is to "Inspire Learning". With the expansion of its math teacher team, the company is gradually achieving its vision. The global online education industry has been booming since 2020, and WuKong Education is aiming to become a vital player in this game for a long time in the future.

