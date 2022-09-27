Inkling Customers Earn 17 HCM Excellence Awards from Brandon Hall Group

Jack in the Box, Orangetheory Fitness, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Project Lead the Way, and Whole Foods Market Honored for Learning and Development Achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that five of its customers won 17 coveted 2022 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards, for their innovative work in learning and development supported by the Inkling platform. Inkling customers Jack in the Box, Orangetheory Fitness, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Project Lead the Way, and Whole Foods Market garnered eight gold, six silver, and three bronze awards in the Learning and Development category in this annual program, which honors organizations with the vision, agility and innovation to succeed in the new hybrid workforce. Inkling was also recognized as one of several companies that received more than 10 awards this year.

"Our customers faced new challenges this year in the wake of the pandemic, with continued supply chain shortages, shifts in customer buying behavior, and competition for talent - all while ensuring that learners have the necessary tools and job aids for a variety of frontline jobs," said Mike Parks, CEO of Inkling. "This recognition demonstrates that our customers are committed to meeting these challenges by improving their learning and development strategies in partnership with Inkling. We are honored to be named as one of the top winners by Brandon Hall Group, and we want to congratulate Jack in the Box, Orangetheory Fitness, Popeyes, Project Lead the Way, and Whole Foods Market for their awards and innovative work in the area of digital learning."

Inkling and its customers earned the Brandon Hall Group honors across multiple categories of learning for the following projects:

Jack in the Box

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Gold – "Jack in the Box Delivers a Learning Feast with Digital, On-brand Employee Training"

Best Results of a Learning Program – Gold – "Jack in the Box Cooks Up Delicious Business Results with Better Learning"

Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program – Gold – "Jack in the Box Delivers a Learning Feast of Modern Digital Training for Its Franchises"

Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation – Silver – "Jack in the Box Spices Up Its Training with a New Modern Learning Platform"

Orangetheory Fitness

Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program – Gold – "Orangetheory Fitness Keeps Franchise Growth Healthy Throughout the Pandemic with a New Training Strategy"

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Silver – "Orangetheory Fitness Keeps Growth Healthy Throughout the Pandemic With a New Training Strategy"

Best Use of Mobile Learning – Silver – "Orangetheory Fitness Combines BYOD, TikTok and Modern Mobile Learning Content to Drive Business Growth"

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program – Bronze – "Orangetheory Fitness Keeps Growth Healthy Throughout the Pandemic with a New Training Strategy"

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program – Gold – "Popeyes Drives 92%+ Compliance Training Rate for Enhanced COVID Procedures (ECP's) Across Extended Enterprise of 99% Franchise-owned locations"

Best Learning Program Supporting a Business Change Transformation Business Strategy – Gold – Enhanced COVID Procedures (ECPs) Save the Day During the COVID Pandemic

Project Lead the Way (PLTW)

Best Advance in Establishing Governance to Guide Learning Decisions – Silver – "PLTW: Riding the Subway to Better STEM Curriculum Governance"

Best Use of a Blended Learning Program – Bronze – "PLTW: The Subway Map to Better Blended Learning"

Whole Foods Market

Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development – Gold – "Whole Foods Formalizes for All Departments and Levels with Skills and Competency Training in Operational Learning Pathways"

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy – Gold – "New Operational Learning Pathways Strategy Helps Whole Foods Carry Out Its Mission and Stay Different in Difficult Times"

Best Certification Program – Silver – "Better Enterprise-wide Certifications Delivered by Operational Learning Pathways Decreases Costs and Stress, and Increases Performance and Satisfaction"

Best Learning Program Supporting a Business Change Transformation Business Strategy – Silver – "Whole Foods Market Takes Its L&D Content and Processes to the Next Level After Being Acquired by Amazon"

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program – Bronze – "Easing Talent Shortage Pain with Operational Learning Pathways"

"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

"It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices," she said. "For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference , Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

