Mr. Coffee® and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys Want to Know How Fans Like Their Coffee with #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes

Sweepstakes Marks the Launch of the New Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker for an

Authentic Coffeehouse Experience at Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Coffee Day on September 29, Mr. Coffee®, a leader in the in-home coffee experience, announces today its partnership with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys to launch its #IWantItLatte sweepstakes, sharing just how easy it is for coffee lovers to have their beverage their way at home with the new Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker.

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys gets his caffeine fix how he wants it with Mr. Coffee® before serenading the winners of the #IWantItLatte sweepstakes. (PRNewswire)

If you've ever wanted to be serenaded by a boy band member, now is the chance. Starting today, fans can comment on the @ajmcleanofficial sweepstakes post on TikTok with their favorite coffee drink for a chance to win a personalized song inspired by their drink, sung by AJ. Five fans will be selected to win the custom sing back and a Mr. Coffee® Latte. Twenty-five additional winners will be selected to receive a Mr. Coffee® Latte.

"I'm pumped to be partnering with Mr. Coffee for the #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes to show how everyone can have their coffee their way," said McLean. "My go-to brew is a sugar-free white mocha, and I love that I can use my Mr. Coffee® Latte to make it right at home or while I'm on tour. I can't wait to see – and sing – fans' coffee orders!"

For more than 50 years, Mr. Coffee® has been the leader in helping coffee lovers brew their favorite drinks "just right" to create the perfect moment of comfort at home. With the new Mr. Coffee® Latte joining the brand's collection of specialty coffee makers, coffee drinkers can re-create their favorite coffeehouse drinks exactly how they want it- saving time, money, and waste.

Product features of the Mr. Coffee® Latte include:

4-in-1 Functionality : The convenient 4-in-1 functionality lets you brew, froth, and create coffeehouse-style lattes, cappuccinos, iced, and hot coffee drinks, all with one personal coffee maker.

Built-In Frother: Integrated milk frother creates hot or cold foam for perfect coffeehouse-style lattes and cappuccinos.

Brew Pod-Free: The pod-free brewing method lets you enjoy great-tasting coffeehouse drinks, with less waste.

Easy Measuring System : The magic is in the measurements. The integrated measuring system makes it easy to brew the perfect amount of coffee and froth the right amount of milk for iced coffee, hot coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos.

Compact Size Saves Valuable Counter Space: All the features of a standard-size latte maker, in a slimmer, space-saving design.

The Mr. Coffee® Latte Lux™ is also available for an upgraded experience with an elevated design and additional features including an integrated automatic milk frother and preset latte and cappuccino buttons that automatically adjust speed to create perfect hot or cold foam for coffeehouse-style lattes and cappuccinos at the touch of a button.

"Coffee drinkers are looking to have it all when it comes to their favorite beverages and being able to easily customize their coffee at the click of a button is a priority," said Chris Robins, Business Unit CEO, Home Appliances at Newell Brands (parent company of Mr. Coffee®). "The Mr. Coffee® Latte's innovative design and brewing capability allows everyone to become their own at-home barista by creating any drink on the menu including lattes, cappuccinos, iced, and hot coffee drinks."

The Mr. Coffee® Latte is now available to purchase (MSRP: $139.99) at Target, Walmart (online only) and Meijer. The Mr. Coffee® Latte Lux is also available for purchase (MSRP: $159.99) at Amazon (online only), Walmart (online only), Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohls.

To check out how AJ McLean takes his coffee, visit MrCoffee.com for his custom coffee recipe and follow Mr. Coffee® for more info on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

The Mr. Coffee® #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 am Eastern Time on September 27, 2022, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on October 3, 2022. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. To enter, fans must follow @therealmrcoffee on TikTok and comment on @ajmcleanofficial's sweepstakes post with the name of their favorite coffee drink and include the hashtag #IWantItLatteSweepstakes.

Fans can also enter via email by sending their favorite coffee drink, first and last name, age, complete mailing address (no PO Boxes and including ZIP Code), telephone number and email address to mrcoffeecollaborations@gmail.com , using subject line "#IWantItLatteSweepstakes." Subject to the Official rules which can be found here . Sponsor: Sunbeam Products, Inc., 6655 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.

About Mr. Coffee ®

Mr. Coffee® is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee® is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam, and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence, and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

The new Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

