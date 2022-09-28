New Pantry and Storage Jars from the Makers of Ball® Home Canning Products Make Easy Pantry Organization Possible

New Pantry and Storage Jars from the Makers of Ball® Home Canning Products Make Easy Pantry Organization Possible

Organization and home expert Kim Bui teams up with the brand to provide expert tips, product solutions and blueprints for organizing the most common pantry types

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands, the maker of Ball® home canning products, are adding new Ball® Stack & Store Jars to its pantry and storage collection, designed to take the guesswork out of organization. To celebrate the launch, the brand is partnering with organization, DIY and home design expert Kim Bui (@xomyhome) to create a series of three easy-to-use pantry blueprints, showing people how to mix and match jars for the perfect pantry configuration that's customizable based on the space they have available.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011053-new-pantry-and-storage-jars-from-makers-of-ball

The blueprints tackle three of the most common pantry types – open shelf, cabinet and closet – and outline the optimal layout, number of jars and sizes needed and examples of pantry staples to store inside. Each blueprint features the new Ball® Stack & Store Jars, winner of Good Housekeeping® magazine's 2022 Cleaning & Organizing Awards, along with Ball® Storage Latch Jars and Ball® Jars with Wooden Lids.

"Many people know Ball® Jars for canning, but our pantry and storage jars go far beyond just keeping contents fresh – they also make organizing a breeze," said Kris Malkoski, Business Unit CEO, Writing and Food at Newell Brands. "We know pantry organization can be challenging and people often don't know where to start, so we wanted to provide customers with simple solutions. With their versatile and space-saving design, our jars make it easier than ever for our customers to turn their pantry goals into a reality."

Kim Bui's Top 5 Pantry Organization Tips

Paired with her pantry blueprints designs, Kim is also sharing five best practices for easy pantry organization.

Be transparent: Use clear, airtight containers, such as Ball® pantry and storage jars, to keep dry foods fresh longer and visible for easy access and a clean, streamlined look.

Categorize and organize: Group items based on your family's lifestyle. Categories could be as simple as baking essentials and sweets or more personalized like weeknight meals and kid-friendly foods.

Label generously : When emptying dry food items into clear jars, label it with the name of the food item and be sure to include expiration date, especially for items that are not consumed often.

Leverage vertical space: Stackable storage items like the Ball® Stack & Store Jars allow for better grouping and space utilization. Risers are also great for items like spices and canned goods to provide a better vantage point of what's available.

Place items with access in mind: Put frequently used items where they can be easily accessed. For families with children, place items such as cereal and bread within eye level and reach, while placing items such as candy and cleaning products in harder-to-reach places to keep young children from accessing them.

Now available at retailers including Target, Walmart, Kroger and more, Ball® Stack & Store Jars are airtight and stackable, providing space-efficient organization for all pantry, cabinet and countertop needs. These jars are an ideal solution for dry goods and can be used for storage and décor throughout the home. The 360-degree crystal-clear clarity and super wide mouth opening make it easy to see and access what's inside.

The new jars join the existing line of Ball® pantry and storage jars including Storage Latch Jars that feature a durable latch system that creates an airtight seal and a wide mouth opening that offers an easy look at what's inside. For those looking to elevate the look of the classic Mason Jars inside their pantries or open shelves, Wooden Lids are the perfect decorative accent.

More information on the Ball® pantry and storage jars can be found on ballmasonjars.com.

About Ball® Home Canning Products

The production of the first Ball® branded glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 135 years later, their brand has grown world-wide and that many know and love. The Ball® logo and Ball® trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license by Rubbermaid Incorporated. Rubbermaid Incorporated's Ball® brand home canning products are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands and products.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Newell Brands