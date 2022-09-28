SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Abbott Laboratories of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 - (NYSE: ABT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Abbott Laboratories.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ABT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ABT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 31, 2022.

