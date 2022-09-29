Lenox Advisors appoints Marvine Laurent as SVP of Finance and Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, a wealth and insurance advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marvine Laurent as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations. Marvine will be responsible for Finance, Accounting, and Business Intelligence. As a senior member of the executive team, Marvine will report directly to the President and COO, Greg Large.

Greg Large is enthusiastic about the addition of Marvine to Lenox Advisors, saying, "We are excited to have Marvine join Lenox. She complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe her impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead our finance group."

Marvine added, "I am very excited to join the Lenox team. Given the smart and passionate people, robust technology and nationwide footprint, I believe the growth potential is immense. Having played a leadership role in similar industries, I am confident we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to becoming part of the Lenox family and partnering with the team to build the business."

Prior to her role at Lenox Advisors, Marvine cultivated more than 20 years of extensive financial and operational experience, including working as the Chief of Staff at Citigroup, Inc., where she provided strategic support and administrative structure in establishing risk-based auditing and reporting methodologies, organization design and effective positioning to ensure alignment with business objectives. Marvine is a CPA and holds an MBA in Business Administration from Columbia University and a BA in Accounting from Florida International University.

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more about how Lenox Advisors can help you manage your wealth, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

