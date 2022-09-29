Meriplex Acquires Alabama-based MSP, F1 Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alabama-based managed service provider, F1 Solutions.

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications) (PRNewswire)

As a veteran-owned company, F1 Solutions has been a leading managed Security and IT provider for over 25 years to defense contractors and businesses through-out Northern Alabama. With a deep understanding of government compliance regulations and the CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) program, F1 supports their clients by vastly improving their security posture and becoming their trusted consultant on all things IT.

"We are excited to welcome F1 Solutions to the Meriplex organization as they will complement our growing cybersecurity and operational teams while adding vertical expertise around government compliance," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "F1 has a great reputation of delivering service excellence to their clients in the region, which is something that Meriplex values very highly as we look to become the leading MSP in the nation that prioritizes an exceptional customer experience."

"We built F1 Solutions to be the Managed Services Provider that our clients could always rely on for trusted expertise in IT, Security and Compliance," said Jennifer VanderWier, President of F1 Solutions. "With the support of Meriplex, we are excited at the opportunity to provide our clients with expand technology offerings paired with the same excellent support they are accustomed to."

Meriplex is paving the way to becoming the nationwide managed technology solutions provider by delivering service excellence to clients and acquiring the best talent across the U.S. to support their growth initiatives.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed technology solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About F1 Solutions:

F1 Solutions has served North Alabama market for over 25 years, becoming the region's most respected and trusted IT solutions provider. Our team is composed of industry experts who are constantly training with the latest technologies and best practices for IT services. We are highly passionate about creating a strong infrastructure that you can leverage to grow your business, protect your critical data, and increase productivity and efficiency throughout your workforce. To learn more visit www.f1networks.com

