AtWork Acquires First Call Staffing of Torrance, California

Leading national staffing franchise expands its Southern California footprint with latest acquisition

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today that multi-unit franchise owner Josee Minero has finalized a deal to acquire First Call Staffing of Torrance, California, with plans of rebranding the operation as an AtWork Personnel location. The location expands AtWork's reach within Southern California as well as Minero's impact on the AtWork organization, with her operating locations spanning the states of California, Missouri, Kansas, and Florida.

"We're so happy to see AtWork grow in Southern California under Josee's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Josee and the expertise, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

"Having the opportunity to acquire an outside staffing partner has been a great experience," said Minero. "Our Torrance team has over 20 years of experience, and they have openly accepted us and welcome the opportunity to move forward with AtWork. I am very grateful and see a huge future with Torrance in our mix of business!"

The business will primarily serve the administrative, accounting, finance, banking, light industrial, and skilled labor industries, facilitating contract, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 310-539-2884 or at AtWork.com/Torrance.

For more information on AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

