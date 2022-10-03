Longtime Capital Markets Executive Charles Short Joins AE Industrial Partners as Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Charles Short, a proven investment executive with decades of experience in capital markets, has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation, effective immediately.

AE Industrial Partners (PRNewswire)

"The depth and breadth of Charlie's expertise in marketing investment products makes him the perfect choice to lead capital formation at AEI," said Mike Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "With his long history and strong relationships in the financial industry, Charlie will be a huge asset in all aspects of our fundraising, and we're excited to welcome him to the AEI team."

Mr. Short brings over 25 years of experience in capital markets and investments, most recently as Managing Director for Business Development and Investor Relations for Marathon Asset Management, focusing on the firm's fundraising and investor relations efforts in North America. Prior to this role, he served as Managing Director of Capital Markets for RBC, and previously was Managing Director at Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank. Earlier in his career he served as a Senior Vice President at both Lehman Brothers and Citibank. Mr. Short holds an MBA from New York University and a BA from the University of Washington.

"Beyond AEI's long track record of delivering positive outcomes for its partners, I was attracted to the firm's deep bench of operating partners and the overall pedigree of its impressive team," said Mr. Short. "AEI's focus and experience provides for a differentiated and highly informed view of investment opportunities in its target markets, and I look forward to helping the team leverage their distinct approach to evolve and capitalize on new and ongoing fundraising opportunities for the firm."

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

jhurson@lambert.com

845.507.0571

Or

Beth Wiegard

bwiegard@lambert.com

954.494.8261

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners, LP