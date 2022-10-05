GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2022

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 36.9%. Total seats increased 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 23.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 27.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and seats increased by 24.0%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 265 million and international load factor was 82.0%.

September/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Quarterly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Sep/22 Sep/21 % Var. 3Q22 3Q21 % Var. 9M22 9M21 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 16,028 12,317 30.1 % 50,638 36,217 39.8 % 144,966 88,812 63.2 % Seats (thousand) 2,785 2,150 29.5 % 8,481 6,401 32.5 % 25,257 15,652 61.4 % ASK (million) 3,189 2,329 36.9 % 10,281 7,283 41.2 % 29,388 18,317 60.4 % RPK (million) 2,605 1,842 41.4 % 8,360 5,931 41.0 % 23,510 14,955 57.2 % Load factor 81.7 % 79.1 % 2.6 p.p 81.3 % 81.4 % -0.1 p.p 80.0 % 81.6 % -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,211 1,654 33.7 % 6,949 4,991 39.2 % 19,558 12,408 57.6 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 15,337 12,317 24.5 % 48,713 36,217 34.5 % 140,951 88,812 58.7 % Seats (thousand) 2,666 2,150 24.0 % 8,481 6,401 32.5 % 24,574 15,652 57.0 % ASK (million) 2,866 2,329 23.0 % 9,325 7,283 28.0 % 27,523 18,317 50.3 % RPK (million) 2,340 1,842 27.0 % 7,554 5,931 27.4 % 21,941 14,955 46.7 % Load factor 81.7 % 79.1 % 2.6 p.p 81.0 % 81.4 % -0.4 p.p 79.7 % 81.6 % -1.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,115 1,654 27.9 % 6,675 4,991 33.8 % 18,982 12,408 53.0 % International GOL

















Departures 691 0 N.A 1,925 0 N.A 4,015 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 119 0 N.A 325 0 N.A 684 0 N.A ASK (million) 323 0 N.A 956 0 N.A 1,864 0 N.A RPK (million) 265 0 N.A 806 0 N.A 1,569 0 N.A Load factor 82.0 % 0 N.A 84.3 % 0 N.A 84.2 % 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 96 0 N.A 274 0 N.A 575 0 N.A On-time Departures 90.4 % 95.8 % -5.4 p.p 92.7 % 96.3 % -3.6 p.p 93.4 % 96.2 % -2.8 p.p Flight Completion 99.4 % 98.9 % 0.5 p.p 99.6 % 99.0 % 0.6 p.p 99.5 % 98.7 % 0.8 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.6 4.0 41.1 % 16.9 9.8 72.9 % 48.2 28.9 66.6 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

