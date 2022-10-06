Arelion Sets New Standard with 40Gbps Ethernet Across Its Network

Multiple Services on One Port technology and 100GE Network Interface termination supercharges Arelion connectivity portfolio for enterprise and wholesale customers.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) has today announced a new standard of Ethernet connectivity for enterprise customers, with the availability of 40Gbps EVPL (Ethernet Virtual Private Line) bandwidth across its #1 ranked AS1299 global fiber backbone network. Building on recent Arelion network investments, high bandwidth EVPL gives customers the flexibility and reliability of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) with the simplicity and security of private Ethernet network connections.

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion) (PRNewswire)

The announcement means that 20, 30, and 40Gbps Layer 2 Point-to-Point Ethernet EVPL services can now be easily ordered and delivered on Arelion's network within weeks, subject to surveys. With Arelion's network "build for capacity" approach and 100GE interfaces, available customers can combine services, including IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access and Internet Exchange (IX) Connect, on a single port with Arelion's Multiple Services on One Port (MSOP) technology, making the management even simpler and more cost-effective.

The 40Gbps services form part of Arelion's long-term network investment goals to ensure customers have access to the network services and bandwidth needed to meet the growing demands of their digital transformation strategies and the needs of teams and end users across the globe. To this end, the new 40Gbps services are terminated on 100GE Network Interfaces to remove the potential for bottlenecks and support future bandwidth needs. All Ethernet services from Arelion are MEF 3.0 certified.

"At Arelion we are constantly looking at how we can innovate our network technology and push through the boundaries of what customers can expect from carrier services. The availability of 40Gbps Ethernet services across our network keeps us ahead of the needs of our customers, and sets a new standard in the industry for bandwidth, simplicity and cost-effectiveness, building on decades of innovation, such as our 400G ZR trials in 2021", said Bernd Hoogkamp, Head of Product Management at Arelion.

You can learn more about Arelion's Ethernet services here.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media contacts for Arelion:

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

jbitz@engagepr.com

UK

Lorena Duke, Ascendant Communications

+44 (0) 20 8334 8041

arelionpr@ascendcomms.net

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

martin.sjogren@arelion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arelion