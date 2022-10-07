DROWNING POOL Intense New Album "Strike A Nerve" Out Now

First Album In Six Years Released via T-BOY/UMe



"The former nu-metal torchbearers have taken a long sonic journey since the Sinner days, recently settling into a breed of dirt-kickin', bull-snortin' groove-metal" - Revolver

"What the world needs now is some hard-hitting Drowning Pool to get you through the day." - Loudwire

"['Mind Right'] has the groove metal swagger that Pantera was known for, though the frantic breakdown and squealy guitar solo at two minutes exhibits that classic Drowning Pool sound." - Metal Injection



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas hard rock stalwarts DROWNING POOL's first record in six years is out now via T-Boy/UMe. Earlier this summer, the band released their first single, the critically-hailed, blistering " Mind Right ," next the melodic and heavy " Choke ," and finally the hammering "A Devil More Damned" single and lyric video. On September 30, the wait was over and the full-length DROWNING POOL album Strike A Nerve and title track were released. Listen to the album HERE

"In listening, you would believe many of the songs on Strike A Nerve were written about the difficult times we all faced during the lockdown. But the songs were actually written and recorded prior to Covid. That tells me that we were a bunch of isolated, frustrated dudes long before it became trendy!" says bassist Stevie Benton of the long-awaited album, which the band is currently supporting on the road through the end of the year. See current dates below.

"It's pretty crazy to think it's been almost seven years between records - so much has happened with the world, the band, our lives… We are so thankful to finally get this thing out there. I hope y'all dig it as much as we dig playing these new tunes," adds drummer Mike Luce. "It really does cover some ground. There's the heaviest thing we've done (to date) with 'Mind Right,' some classic, familiar DP-style riffin' happening with songs like 'Stay And Bleed' and 'Choke,' Jasen wearing his heart on his sleeve in probably the most intimate song DP has done, 'Everything But You,' and all the while you have some slamming-bounce happening in 'Down In The Dirt,' then heavy bangers like 'A Devil More Damned' and 'Rope,' and more. It's crazy and awesome at the same time to see how this band has evolved over the past 20-plus years. Thank you to the all-core folks that have stuck by us for so long…I and we are truly thankful. Hope to see you out there on the road when we hit your neck of the woods!✊🏼🤘🏼"

Inspired by wearing life's battle scars on our sleeves, Strike A Nerve is an 11-song tour-de-force through the torn and battered psyche of a band. Drowning Pool completed recording, mixing and mastering Strike A Nerve just as Covid forced worldwide lockdowns. Written and recorded before the pandemic that halted the world for more than two years, the album became more poignant with its time on the shelf.

Long hailed as champions of blue-collar hard rock and metal for their consistently incendiary live shows and vastly impressive catalog, Drowning Pool have become celebrants of the nu-metal movement, their working-class ethos and stubborn perseverance helping them overcome numerous trials while forging a bond few bands could ever realize.

Drowning Pool is Jasen Moreno (vocals), CJ Pierce (guitar), Stevie Benton (bass) and Mike Luce (drums). Strike A Nerve was produced by Shawn McGhee.

STRIKE A NERVE - TRACKLISTING

1. Doing Time In Hell 7. Everything But You 2. Hate Against Hate 8. Down In The Dirt 3. Stay And Bleed 9. Rope 4. Strike A Nerve 10. A Devil More Damned 5. Racing To A Red Light 11. Mind Right 6. Choke



DROWNING POOL - FALL 2022 TOUR DATES

10/05 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

10/06 - The Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH

10/07 - Hard Times Four Mile Fork - Fredericksburg, VA

10/08 - Stage West Penn State - State College, PA

10/09 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

10/11 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

10/12 - Shagnasty's - Huntsville, AL

10/14 - The Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

10/16 - KEGL Freakers Ball - Ft. Worth, TX

11/04 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

11/05 - Mesa Theatre - Grand Junction, CO

11/06 - The Oriental Theatre - Denver, CO

11/08 - Barnato - Omaha, NE

11/10 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

11/11 - St. Croix Danbury Event - Danbury, WI

11/12 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Sioux City, IA

11/13 - Rust Belt - East Moline, IL

11/15 - Amos Southend - Charlotte, NC

11/16 - Suck Bang Blow - Murrells Inlet, SC

11/18 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11/19 - The Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

MORE DATES TBA

