COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY PITTSBURGH PHYSICIAN GROUP

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The online seminar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit PreferredSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Preferred Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by the Preferred Primary Care Physicians.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still log on to PreferredSeniorCareAdvantage.com to watch the Medicare information program.

About Preferred Senior Care Advantage

Preferred Senior Care Advantage is a collaborative approach to care deliver that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Preferred Primary Care Physicians. More information about Preferred Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at PreferredSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

SOURCE Preferred Senior Care Advantage