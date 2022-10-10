Oncology Specialists of Charlotte Partners with OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Specialists of Charlotte (OSC) and OneOncology, a national platform for independent oncology practices, announced today that the two organizations have finalized an agreement to partner to enhance the delivery of cancer care services to communities in and around Charlotte, North Carolina.

OSC was founded in 2000 by Drs. James Boyd, Geoffrey Chapman, and Grant Taylor. Dr. Justin Favaro joined in 2006 and has welcomed the recent addition of Dr. Nasfat Shehadeh and Dr. Jennifer Dallas. OSC has clinic locations in downtown and South Charlotte and offers state of the art and personalized care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.

OSC will relocate its downtown office in November to Randolph Rd (2711 Randolph Road, Building 400). This new location will be on the first floor and double the square footage of their current site. Patients will have easy access parking, can walk into the first-floor clinic and have their labs drawn, have their scans, receive their infusion, pick up their oral prescriptions, and see their physician all in one visit. OSC will continue to grow supportive care services to improve the quality of life for their patients.

"Joining the OneOncology platform benefits our patients, physicians and the entire Charlotte community," said Justin Favaro, MD, President of OSC. "OSC will be able to expand access to innovative treatment options, have a growing list of clinical trials, and be able to utilize resources from 14 other independent cancer practices across the country."

"OSC will always be a physician owned and physician led practice, giving us a huge opportunity to expand value-based care in Charlotte. In fact, we are looking to add independent-minded physicians who are looking to regain autonomy and practice patient-centered care," said Dr. Favaro.

OneOncology will also leverage its considerable value-based care expertise to assist OSC in participating in Medicare's Enhancing Oncology Model and other risk-bearing agreements with North Carolina-based commercial insurers.

"We're excited about expanding the partnership of independent oncology practices by adding Oncology Specialists of Charlotte to our platform," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping OSC grow and add cancer care services beneficial to the community, our partnership will bring value to North Carolina employers and payers as oncology practices continue to adopt innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 850 cancer care providers care for 485,000 patients at more than 175 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

