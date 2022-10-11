Berry Aviation awarded American Legion Large Employer of Veterans Award

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion hosted its 103rd Annual National Convention in Milwaukee, WI. The National Commander of the American Legion, Paul E. Dillard and the Veterans Employment & Education Commission Chairman James LaCoursiere recently recognized Berry Aviation Inc. as the 2021 National level Employer of Veterans Award, Category I (large business with more than 200 employees). The award was established in 1969 and consistently highlights those companies that exceed hiring goals and criteria to identify, recruit, assess, hire, and retain veterans for employment. American Legion Posts from around the country submit eligible companies and packages are reviewed and selected by the commission on behalf of the national chapter. Being nominated and winning this award is considered an exceptional honor by countless firms who assess and hire our nation's veterans for employment. Past recipients in this category include, among others, Lockheed Martin and TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Berry's COO, Sean Iverson, who attended the national convention and accepted the award on behalf of the company stated, "We are humbly honored to be recognized by the American Legion and consider ourselves truly blessed to be able not only to hire veterans, but we have a company that our veteran employees are continually going above and beyond for every day."

Berry Aviation COO, Sean Iverson (center left) accepts the Large Employer of Veterans Award from American Legion National Commander and his team at the national convention. Berry consistently hires and develops veterans for employment and growth. (PRNewswire)

This award highlights companies that exceed hiring goals and criteria to hire and retain veterans for employment.

Berry Aviation, Inc., an Acorn Growth Companies portfolio business, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Berry Aviation operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is a certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

