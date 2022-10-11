Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 26. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
88
277
747
—
3
767
9
21
777
6
18
787
9
9
Total
112
328
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
7
20
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
8
36
CH-47 Chinook (New)
1
10
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
6
F-15 Models
4
9
F/A-18 Models
3
11
KC-46 Tanker
1
9
MH-139
4
4
P-8 Models
4
10
Commercial and Civil Satellites
2
2
Military Satellites
—
—
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
