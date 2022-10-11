Team North Carolina Captures the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship trophy is going to Carolina for the very first time.

Team North Carolina won the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. A record of more than 70,000 boys and girls took part in PGA Jr. League this year. (PRNewswire)

Before a nationally televised audience on ESPNU, No. 2 seed Team North Carolina (Charlotte) defeated No. 4 seed Team California (Encinitas) 7 ½ to 4 ½ in the match-play championship final on Sunday at breathtaking Grayhawk Golf Course.

While North Carolina celebrated its first-ever Championship on the closing hole with a water bottle shower, it was the clutch performance of John John Santospago, 13, of Charlotte, and partner Miles Russell, 13, of Pinehurst, on their match's penultimate hole that clinched the national title.

Opting for an uphill chip on No. 17 (eighth of nine holes played) versus a 60-foot downhill putt after Russell drove the green–and then some—on the 322-yard, par 4, the pair displayed a high level of course management.

"We thought with the wedge shot we had, we could put that closer than the putt," Russell said. "With the putt, the best we could have done was 10 feet at best coming down that mound. The wedge shot was pretty simple."

Next, a simple three-footer by Santospago and a make-or-break missed putt by California's Kenyon Kahler, 13, and Mia Clausen, 12, both of Carlsbad, was enough for North Carolina to soon enjoy a SportsCenter celebration moment with ESPN's Michael Collins.

"These eight individual golfers came as a group, played strong, so they were my Great Eight, and took me over the top, and got us to the finish line," said North Carolina Coach Brent Reneau, PGA.

North Carolina and California advanced to the Championship match after Sunday morning's riveting semifinals.

North Carolina played No. 3 seed Team Florida (Orlando), which ended at 6-6 and came down to the first scorecard tiebreaker of holes won. A single-hole advantage helped North Carolina advance to the championship match, 11 holes to Florida's 10.

"That was a nailbiter," explained Reneau.

In the other semifinal, two-time Champions Team California narrowly defeated top-seeded Team Illinois (Lemont) 6 ½ to 5 ½.

It was the California dynamic duo of 13-year-olds Anna Fang, of San Diego, and Kaden Chang, of Carlsbad, who clinched a spot in the Championship final, accentuated on Hole No. 18 with a dramatic chip shot from 15-yards off the green. The shot landed five feet short of the green and eventually rolled two-feet away, essentially sealing California's berth into the championship match.

With blue ribbons on their hats and thoughts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian, Team Florida took care of business in the third place match Sunday, defeating Team Illinois 8 ½ to 3 ½.

"We were pumped to take third," said Team Florida Coach Cori McAuliffe.

With a record 70,000 boys and girls playing PGA Jr. League, it has attracted national attention. Defending Champion Team Utah (Lehi) featured both PGA Tour star Tony Finau's son, Jraice, 10, and nephew, Jordan Ofahengaue, 12. Utah finished in 5th.

"This is a great event," said Finau. "I was really blown away by the production and presentation of it all. This is something that my son will definitely play in the future, and hopefully, we will have that opportunity next year!"

Team Texas (Farmers Branch) finished in the 6th spot. Team Oklahoma (Broken Arrow) came in 7th, followed in order by Team Minnesota (Blaine), Team Connecticut (Torrington), Team New Jersey (Haworth), Team Pennsylvania (West Mifflin) and Team New York (Saratoga Springs).

Next year, the event shifts to PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, site of the new "Home of the PGA of America."

2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The PGA of America