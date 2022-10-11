WITH INFLATION STILL HIGH, LEARN HOW TO BARGAIN SHOP NAME BRANDS AND NEW ITEMS LIKE A PRO

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:

Amy E. Goodman; Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Expert

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

As the effects of inflation continue, many Americans are feeling that their dollar doesn't stretch as far as it once did. However, kids grow out of clothes quickly, daily necessities need to be purchased and old furniture still needs to be replaced. In this satellite interview, Amy Goodman, Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Expert discussed why the new trend of shopping second chance items can save Americans a ton of money, as well as have a positive impact on the environment. This is not the same thing as thrifting and is made possible by the $700 billion problem of Returns in Retail.

WHEN & HOW TO SCORE THE BEST DEALS:

When it comes to bargain shopping, there is nothing better than the thrill of the hunt! Organizing a treasure hunt to find a great holiday look is a fun way to get the girls together for a day out. Whoever finds the best deal wins!

Buying Halloween costumes can get pricy if you're buying retail. These are the perfect items to bargain shop for that will save you more money for trick or treating candy.

Getting the house ready to host holiday events can certainly be expensive. Shopping at a retailer like Dirt Cheap offers amazing deals on everything from seasonal décor to holiday goodies.

Second chance shopping is a brand-new way to find deals and is not thrifting or buying used products. Everything from food to health and beauty products can be purchased at a steep discount, which stretches a small budget. Not many people know about this new trend.

MORE ABOUT AMY GOODMAN

Amy E. Goodman is a nationally recognized lifestyle correspondent and shopping expert, whose savvy picks, practical tips and fun-loving personality reach millions of people every month. From the best holiday bargains to savvy product tips, she deftly covers assignments from purchasing time-saving appliances to back-to-school shopping, organizing your home to crafting DIY décor for national outlets like the Today show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Rachael Ray Show, Good Morning America, The View, The Talk, and Access, to name a few. Amy regularly shares what she loves! The latest in fashion, beauty, entertaining, DIY and parenting—to help make a stylish life accessible and ultimately viewers lives easier. Find her @amyegoodman on Instagram and TikTok and www.amyegoodman.com

