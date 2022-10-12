3D Printed Housing Company Launches Equity Crowdfunding Via StartEngine, Raises $200,000 in 7 days

Individual investors can still buy shares in construction technology leader Apis Cor for as little as $250

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Cor, the construction technology company known for its World Record building in Dubai, today announces a critical milestone in its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: over $200,000 raised within less than a week. (The round is still open; click here to invest today !)

With its vision to build homes that are accessible, affordable and durable, and through the strength of its founding team and technology, Apis Cor is already backed by At One Ventures and has raised over $1.1M from retail investors as part of its Reg A+ as of September 1, 2022.

Venture capital funding for 3D printing startups that aim to disrupt industries such as aerospace, healthcare and housing reached $1.5 billion in just the first six months of 2022. But those benefiting from these early-stage opportunities have been limited to accredited investors and institutions.

Recently, however, there have been several 3D-printed housing companies that have opened up the door to funding from outside sources through equity crowdfunding platforms like StartEngine and Republic .

And while not in 3D-printing specifically, the modular home company Boxabl saw a massive response from interested investors and raised over $3.5M this summer.

Unlike many of its competitors, Apis Cor is already established in the market, with completed projects in Texas and Missouri and MOU pre-contracts with two companies to develop and 3D print affordable houses in New Orleans, Louisiana and Wilmington, North Carolina.

In addition, Apis Cor has 117 Letters of Intent from construction companies across the country who are eager to start using the Apis Cor robotics system for construction.

Apis Cor is also the only construction company that has designed 3D-printed walls that comply with international building codes and has recently received broad regulatory approval for its method and material in Montana, the first state to do so.

Retail investors who are interested capitalizing on Apis Cor's investment opportunity should consider:

Extremely High Market Demand

The construction industry is facing a massive human labor and material shortage. Apis Cor's robotic technology solves this problem by reducing the amount of human labor required and leverages concrete vs. hard-to-get lumber.

two billion new homes over the next 80 years, and at the going rate, that demand will go unmet. Apis Cor's primary addressable market is low-rising residential construction including affordable housing and both high-end and average-priced new residential single-family houses, the areas that need the highest volume. The world needs more thanover the next 80 years, and at the going rate, that demand will go unmet. Apis Cor's primary addressable market is low-rising residential construction including affordable housing and both high-end and average-priced new residential single-family houses, the areas that need the highest volume.

reach $6.8 billion by 2022 , growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Construction 3D printing is expected to hit $40 billion by 2027 . The global market for the residential building construction industry is estimated to, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Construction 3D printing is expected to hit

$4.5 billion in 2021, triple the amount of money invested in 2020, according to information released from Cemex Ventures. According to a McKinsey report, the largest construction industry clusters of use cases include 3D Printing, modularization and robotics. The same report shows that venture capital investment growth in construction tech has far outpaced the overall venture capital space. Investment in the construction technology ecosystem reached a record level of USin 2021, triple the amount of money invested in 2020, according to information released from Cemex Ventures. According to athe largest construction industry clusters of use cases include 3D Printing, modularization and robotics. The same report shows that venture capital investment growth in construction tech has far outpaced the overall venture capital space.

Product-Market Fit

Apis Cor creates value for an underserved market – building developers who must build quality, durable, homes at an affordable price in a short period of time, with materials that are readily available.

Using precision through concrete 3D printing technology, developers will be able to build concrete, durable houses within 2-3 months, compared to 7-12 months that it takes currently with traditional construction.

Apis Cor's business model is to lease out the printers to construction companies and exclusively sell our 3D print material as a B2B.

Competitors' 3D equipment is huge and bulky, which limits the size of the 3D-printed buildings they may produce. Apis Cor robots feature compact dimensions, which we believe can work for any size building and are also easy to transport, making deployment costs almost to zero.

Long-term Outlook for Investors

While the company's primary focus is on the low-rising residential housing market, there are more market segments available due to the capability of Apis Cor technology to construct wall structures of a building of almost any footprint (sq. footage) and up to three floors.

This could include commercial and industrial buildings, storage, warehouses, distribution centers and structures, elements, walls, fences, and retaining walls for large-scale industrial infrastructure construction projects.

"This is the way the construction industry is going," said Apis Cor co-founder and CEO Anna Cheniuntai. "Based on our momentum, we think much of the industry will switch to robotic or automated builders in the next 5 to 10 years. Apis Cor's houses are durable (hurricane and earthquake resistant) and affordable – a finished house can be up to 30% less expensive than a traditionally built house.Our world needs more hard technologies that create tangible products especially like housing and real estate assets."

About Apis Cor

Founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor is an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida that develops advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D-printing. The company holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Largest 3D-Printed Building on Earth and is proud to be a resident of the Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network. A successful participant in NASA's " 3D Printed Habitat Challenge " – Apis Cor was awarded top honors in several categories. Apis Cor is backed by Alchemist Accelerator, the premier accelerator for Enterprise startups, and At One Ventures, a VC and private equity firm which supports deep tech ventures that are a net positive to nature and the planet. Learn more about 3D-printing construction technology at: www.Apis-Cor.com .

