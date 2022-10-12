BGL Facilitates Partnership Between Chicago Cardiology Institute and Cardiovascular Associates of America

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between Chicago Cardiology Institute (CCI), a nationally recognized cardiology practice, and Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive physician management services organization. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team initiated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to CCI. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Chicago Cardiology Institute was founded in 2009 by Parag Doshi, MD, FACC, FSCAI. Dr. Doshi has over two decades of experience and is a nationally recognized leader in the field of interventional cardiology and the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. CCI is complemented by Chicago Vascular Clinic (CVC), the first outpatient vascular center in Illinois with a stellar track record in advanced vascular procedures. CCI & CVC offer the full spectrum of hospital-based, office-based, and ambulatory services for patients with heart, vascular, and circulatory disorders. CCI has vein and heart clinics located in Schaumburg and Oak Park.

Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA.

The new partnership with CCI broadens CVAUSA's geographic reach and functional expertise in a leading Midwest city by adding 10 cardiovascular physicians and 10 cardiovascular advanced practice providers who work across three locations in the greater Chicago area.

This physician practice M&A transaction builds upon BGL's deep experience in advising physician practices and related ancillary services. BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is emerging as a leader in cardiovascular M&A advisory and is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for middle-market healthcare investment banking, with a long track record of successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

