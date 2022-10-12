Changing the Future of Fast Food: Sinelli Concepts Partners with Earth Burger, the First Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant, to Launch National Expansion Plan

The Dallas-based parent company recently invested in Earth Burger, a fellow Texas brand that offers accessible plant-based meals

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinelli Concepts International , the leading parent company to hundreds of restaurants and businesses, is proud to announce a partnership with Texas-based restaurant Earth Burger – the first-ever plant-based fast food restaurant – to launch a national franchise expansion plan designed to change the future of fast food. Earth Burger has been a big hit from the very beginning and has also received hundreds of inquiries from individuals requesting to franchise. Many of these requests have come from sophisticated restaurant operators and companies wanting to capitalize on the brand's accolades and replicate the business success in a booming plant-based segment.

Since partnering with Sinelli Concepts, the fully plant-based restaurant has undergone a complete brand redesign and boasts significant menu updates. Earth Burger is now gearing up to begin franchising and will hold a franchise launch party on Nov. 10, where potential franchisees can learn more about Earth Burger brand, see and taste the menu for themselves, meet the Earth Burger Team, the franchise support team, and start to look for U.S. real estate. Limited space is available, so attendees can register at www.earthburger.com/franchise/ to secure a spot.

Launch party attendees will have the chance to participate in a "Spin to Win" prize wheel which include gifts valued at more than $100,000. Prizes include free Earth Burger for a year, reduced royalty fees, a vehicle wrap, free uniforms, and a top prize of a full franchise fee valued at $30,000. Participants must be present on Nov. 10 to win these prizes. Exclusions apply. For additional information and registration on the exclusive event in San Antonio, please go to https://www.earthburger.com/franchiselaunchparty/ .

Earth Burger was established in 2014 by the vegetarian pioneers of San Antonio, led by award-winning chef Mike Behrend. The idea was for Earth Burger to be the nation's first plant-based fast food restaurant, offering a healthier take on fast food for those on the go. The restaurant's ultimate goal is to provide customers with accessibility to plant-based options, while at the same time being sustainable for the environment.

Known as the "king" of chicken-fried steak and three-pound cinnamon rolls, Chef Behrend switched from Texas meat to plant-based eats when he changed his diet 17 years ago. Chef Behrend put his culinary degree to work and opened San Antonio's first vegetarian restaurant, Green Vegetarian Cuisine, which helped to explode the plant-based scene in South Central Texas. From there, the novel idea for Earth Burger launched after he and his co-founders wanted a fast food option for their children that was plant-based and healthier than traditional fast food choices.

"As a Texan, I can strongly confirm meat is a central part of Texas food culture – but believe me when I tell you these burgers are just as tasty," said Chef Behrend. "You're not settling for an average bland fast food meal at Earth Burger. Our completely meatless menu features bold recipes and sauces we create in house, bringing out the best flavor in our dishes. We want to provide a really delicious meal that just happens to be plant-based."

Earth Burger continues its passion for sustainability and helping the local community with the Peach on Earth Project, a foundation started by Earth Burger to help feed those in need, where a portion of sales from select menu items benefit the foundation.

Founded in 1997 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli, Sinelli Concepts has launched or developed successful national concepts such as Genghis Grill, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Paciugo Gelato Caffe and Birdguesa Tenders & Tots. In 2014, Jeff Sinelli was heavily involved in the Kickstarter campaign that helped launch the first Earth Burger restaurant in San Antonio's Park North Shopping Center. Jeff aided the Earth Burger team with concepting and branding. They exceeded their goal of raising $40,000, which launched the birth of Earth Burger.

"Sinelli Concepts is proud to partner with a Texas-based brand that takes pride in offering customers accessible plant-based options," said Jeff Sinelli, Founder of Sinelli Concepts. "We've seen a trajectory of demand for plant-based food and more sustainable options. The future of fast food is here, and we know plant-based lovers and novices alike will enjoy Earth Burger's flavorful offerings."

Franchisees seeking to join the plant-based movement can learn more at the franchise launch party on Nov. 10 in San Antonio. Visit www.earthburger.com/franchise/ for more information.

ABOUT SINELLI CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL

Sinelli Concepts International, based in Dallas, Texas, has hundreds of restaurants and businesses operating across the U.S. and internationally. Founded in 1997 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli, the company has been a global leader in branding and entrepreneurial innovation. Sinelli Concepts International offers a diverse portfolio of brands which include Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Paciugo Gelato Caffe, Birdguesa Tenders & Tots, Wich!, and supernovabev.com

ABOUT EARTH BURGER

Earth Burger was Kickstarted in San Antonio in early 2014 by restaurant entrepreneurs, Chef Mike Behrend, and Paul and Ellen Evans. The nation's first plant-based fast-food drive-thru is best known for their plant-based burgers, sandwiches and health-forward side items. In 2022, Earth Burger was voted as having the "Best French Fries" by San Antonio Magazine; their Fish-n™ Sandwich was named a "Top 6 Fish Dish" by PETA in 2021; and has been named by QSR Magazine's as one of their "40/40 List for 2020: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casual." Earth Burger currently has grown to multiple locations – throughout San Antonio and its surrounding area. After announcing a partnership with Sinelli Concepts International, the brand announced that it is franchising in 2022. For more information, visit www.earthburger.com.

