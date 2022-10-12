ENA, dBase Media Debut 'Emergency Nurses of the Future' Video Series

ENA and its partners highlight initiatives focused on holistic support for ED nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Emergency Nurses Day on Wednesday, the Emergency Nurses Association and dBase Media launched a new video series highlighting efforts to support emergency nurses in multiple ways – from developing healthier work environments and encouraging self-care to providing tools and resources that bolster patient care.

"Emergency nurses do amazing work every day. Especially in these stressful times, they need to know they're supported."

"Emergency Nurses of the Future" presents ENA's overall emphasis on creating and maintaining healthy nurse work environment through the association's work to improve ED nurse mental health and well-being, collaborating with leaders on ways to strengthen ED cultures and heightening awareness and advocacy around issues that impact how emergency nurses work every day.

Once hurt by low morale and turnover, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Louisiana is featured for the dramatic positive shift its emergency nurses helped drive to overcome numerous internal and external challenges in the emergency department. Team-driven concepts for how nurses support one another, as well as an emphasis on self-care, are two examples of LCMH's success highlighted in the video series.

"Emergency nurses do amazing work every day, but, especially in these stressful times, they need to know they're supported. This video series offers a glimpse at some of the important ways ENA and its partners have shown success in developing ways to build strong emergency department environments that make it clear nurse health, well-being and clinical skill development are priorities to success," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "Investing in nurses in these ways today creates a path for a stronger future, and it strengthens the commitment each ED has to delivering the best care possible to every patient."

In addition to showcasing ENA's healthy nurse work environment initiative, the video series tells the story of how the association's partners – Carson Tahoe Health, Elemeno Health, Eskenazi Health and Mount Sinai Health – are using technology, teamwork and attention to detail as investments in their nurses and, in the process, creating emergency departments where nurses want to work.

To learn more about "Emergency Nurses of the Future," visit the ENA website or watch the videos on the ENA YouTube channel.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

