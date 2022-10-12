New Eyes Launches Premium Prescription Eyewear Brand Azimuth

Purchase proceeds fund free eyeglasses for low-income individuals

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eyes, a 90-year-old non-profit that provides new, no-cost eyeglasses to children and adults facing financial hardship, launched Azimuth Eyewear on Wednesday, a new line of premium prescription eyeglasses. With every Azimuth purchase, New Eyes will provide two new prescription eyeglasses to financially struggling individuals in the United States. Azimuth's inaugural fall collection is eco-friendly and manufactured domestically, offering 15 different styles that ensure a frame for everyone.

"Our new initiative is in homage to our innovative founder, Julia Lawrence Terry, who created New Eyes in 1932 by melting gold frames and using the proceeds to buy eyeglasses for individuals with limited financial resources. Azimuth by New Eyes is inspired by her ingenuity and creativity to fund our mission. Our Azimuth customers will be making purposeful purchases, and together we will impact the lives of low-income families across the United States through the simple, yet critical, tool of eyeglasses," said New Eyes' Executive Director Jean Gajano.

Eyeglasses are a transformative tool that enables children to learn and increases the quality of life for adults personally and professionally. According to a recent John Hopkins study, approximately 95 percent of first-grade non-readers were found to have significant vision problems. In 2020, the CDC documented that vision loss is one of the top 10 disabilities among adults and one of the most prevalent disabling conditions among children. The annual economic impact of major vision problems among the adult population 40 years and older is more than $145 billion.

"Being able to fully participate in school, work or leisure activities has such a profound impact upon an individual, regardless of age. New Eyes provides a catalyst — a pair of eyeglasses — that allows young and old to see better and hopefully fulfill their own potential. New Eyes will continue to sound the clarion call for those in need of clear vision until the need no longer exists," said Board of Trustee Chair Kristine Van Amsterdam.

Every Azimuth purchaser receives the first names, states, and ages of individuals who were provided free new eyeglasses by New Eyes. In this way, New Eyes creates a unique giving circle. Through its new Azimuth line, New Eyes continues to provide eyeglasses to those in need, thereby advancing its mission that started 90 years ago.

