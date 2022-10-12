SRK pledges to achieve net zero emissions for its facilities by 2024

SRK is a pioneer in the diamond industry on net zero and ESG; the announcement reflects the brand's commitment to raising the bar on the industry

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading diamond crafting companies, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), announced an ambitious commitment to reach net zero emissions for two of its diamond crafting facilities by 2024, six years earlier than India's 2030 goals. The milestone will be reached in partnership with The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ), an international leadership collective dedicated to accelerating the solutions that will lead to a worldwide zero emissions economy.

The two facilities, SRK Empire and SRK House, were previously recognized for achieving LEED certification. In 2015, SRK Empire achieved LEED Gold and, due to ongoing improvements, was able to re-certify as LEED Platinum in 2018. SRK is also tracking their operational performance in energy, water, waste, transportation and occupant experience at SRK Empire, and their performance score remains one of the highest in the world for all LEED buildings. SRK House, which became operational in 2017, achieved LEED Platinum under the existing buildings rating system.

"As a purpose driven company, we believe our commitment to quality and to society and the environment are of the utmost importance. This is why we are engaging with GNFZ – with the right leaders on the right topic – so we can raise the bar for the diamond industry," said Shri Govind Dholakia (Govindkaka), Founder & Chairman of SRK.

"We are committed to mobilizing the wider industry and other sectors to join us. Achieving net zero at SRK Empire and SRK House by 2024 will set an industry-wide example of how to completely transform large scale operations for the betterment of the planet," said Jayanti Narola, Entrepreneur-SRK. "

The Global Network for Zero is committed to helping educate the market on the best practices that those on the ground implementing net zero can make to achieve the best ROI. That includes partnerships to develop new technologies that will help organizations get to net zero.

"What leaders like SRK are doing has a generational effect," said GNFZ President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam. "When leaders make bold decisions and put their personal brand and commitment behind it, waves are made and transformation happens. But it also takes implementation at all levels; top down commitment inspires bottoms up progress. When bold decisions at the top translate to meaningful action on the ground, it can change the world."

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK)

Founded by Shri Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at more than 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution into the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency and tenacity, SRK is galvanizing the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize ESG compliance and shed light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications. Additionally, more than 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various CSR and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

About the Global Network for Zero

The Global Network for Zero is an international leadership collective of business and policy leaders implementing actionable strategies and solutions for accelerating ESG compliance and the rapid realization of a zero emissions world.

