T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.23 trillion as of September 30, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the third quarter of 2022 were $24.6 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $44.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in September 2022, and $3.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, to $10.3 billion. These client transfers include $0.2 billion, $2.2 billion, and $7.1 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the September, third quarter, and year-to-date periods.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

9/30/2022

8/31/2022

6/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 365

$ 404

$ 391

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

74

78

79

85 Multi-asset(b)

175

189

187

232



614

671

657

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

283

314

309

439 Fixed income, including money market

91

93

92

90 Multi-asset(b)

199

218

209

246 Alternatives

43

43

43

42



616

668

653

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,230

$ 1,339

$ 1,310

$ 1,688





Target date retirement products

$ 311

$ 337

$ 327

$ 391





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

9/30/2022

8/31/2022

6/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 488

$ 539

$ 524

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

126

132

133

147



614

671

657

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

436

483

470

632 Fixed income, including money market

137

142

140

143 Alternatives

43

43

43

42



616

668

653

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,230

$ 1,339

$ 1,310

$ 1,688





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

