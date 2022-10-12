Verbit Launches Human-Powered ASR Captioning Solution for Media & Entertainment

Verbit expands on its superior AI technology offerings to release an adapted and hybrid automatic captioning solution designed for the media

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Verbit Company, which delivers the world's leading voice AI transcription and captioning solutions, announced today the release of a reliable, flexible and highly accurate automatic captioning product for the media industry. Verbit's new superior ASR and hybrid options mark the expansion of the company and its leading technologies into the broadcast, media and entertainment spaces.

Verbit first made its commitment to expanding into the media vertical with the acquisition of VITAC, the largest captioning company in North America, one year ago. VITAC now serves as Verbit's media and entertainment division.

"As the nation's largest provider of captioning, VITAC is uniquely positioned to leverage the experience and precision of its professional captioners and Verbit's proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to deliver one of the best hybrid and dynamic automatic captions in the market," said VITAC General Manager Doug Karlovits.

Verbit's ASR technology is built on a custom, adaptable and always-trained engine developed by captioning, speech and machine-learning experts. This new product can be adapted to meet the unique and specific needs, demands and expectations of today's broadcasters, networks and content creators across the globe.

The new ASR offering was developed in-house with media end users in mind. It is built on an ensemble of smart, collaborative and enriched language technology solutions. This release marks another milestone in Verbit's commitment to provide an ever-growing, evolving suite of captioning products and accessible communication services that meet client needs.

What sets this product apart is its media-focused features, ones which exceed industry standard ASR, such as professional data prep by specialists who research and review the content added to the ASR engine before each session starts. Clients also can request a "human co-pilot" for control of the live ASR session in real time. This ability provides intelligent support in corrections, custom caption placement, domain changes and more. The product also comes with the same high-level customer support that is synonymous with the Verbit brand and its companies.

This new ASR offering further strengthens Verbit's position as the No. 1 player in the professional transcription and captioning market. The company supports more than 3,000 customers across the legal, media, education, government and corporate sectors. It also bolsters Verbit's positioning as a technology leader in the communications accessibility field.

"Verbit is proud to expand its superior AI transcription technologies into the media space through the launch of VITAC's newest product offering – an adapted and hybrid automatic captioning solution designed for the North American broadcast market," said Verbit's Chief Product and Technology Officer Raffi Margaliot.

The new ASR solution will be presented at this year's NAB New York show. Broadcasters looking for a new or improved ASR solution are encouraged to connect with our team onsite to learn more.

The Verbit Company is comprised of Verbit, VITAC, Automatic Sync Technologies (AST), Take 1, Take Note and US Captioning.

About Verbit

The Verbit Company serves as an essential partner to 3,000 businesses and institutions. Verbit's voice AI solutions provide its partners with the tools they need to offer engaging and equitable experiences that not only meet accessibility guidelines, but make verbal information searchable and actionable. Verbit has acquired five companies and currently employs the largest professional captioner workforce in the world. The Verbit Company is driving global accessibility forward and has emerged as the leader in the $30B transcription industry. Learn more: https://verbit.ai.

About VITAC

VITAC is the largest provider of captioning products and services in North America. The company's commitment to communication accessibility is evidenced by its talented captioners, technical expertise, and exceptional client service. Responsible for captioning hundreds of thousands of programming hours each year, its customers include every broadcast company and most cable networks, as well as Fortune 1000 Corporations, educational institutions, and government agencies. VITAC's comprehensive service offerings enable customers to meet requirements as mandated by the Federal Communications Committee (FCC), Ofcom in the UK, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, among others. For more information, visit: https://vitac.com.

