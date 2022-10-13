Advansor Launches New CO2 Climate Solution with High Energy Efficiency

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advansor, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the CuBig II, a highly energy-efficient CO2 Climate Solution suitable for large supermarkets, cold storage and industrial applications.

The CuBig II combines cooling, freezing, heating and AC in one compact unit that saves space and electricity and eliminates the need for fossil-fuel boilers. The new CuBig II features many energy-saving technologies, including permanent magnet motors on all compressors and frequency converters on the MT1 and LT1 compressors. It also has optional heat recovery, using the excess heat from the cooling processes for space heating or hot water production to help customers save even more on their energy bills. The CuBig II provides 450kW of cooling capacity and 600kW of heating on a small frame based on flexible copper piping. In addition, the compressors have free seating, and everything is placed within the frame, making it possible to design high-capacity racks down to 2.8m in length. The maximum receiver capacity is now 648L and 450L for a single receiver.

The CuBig II design is easy to fit into existing facilities. At 800mmm wide, it is narrow enough to fit through normal doors and can be installed outside if required. The improved design has also been simplified, meaning shorter delivery times, less than eight weeks in most cases, and the lifetime cost stays competitive.

"The new CuBig II combines cooling and heating in one climate solution to deliver the greatest efficiency and eliminate energy waste," said Advansor CEO, Kristian Breitenbauch. "We have invested heavily in designing and developing highly energy-efficient options, and with advanced energy-saving technologies like CuBig II, Ultra-Low Superheat, COP Hunter, and Liquid Power Cooler, we are helping customers achieve energy savings of up to 60%."

"The new CuBig II combines the flexibility from smaller racks with the strength and capacity from our larger racks like SteelX," said Kenneth Bank Madsen, Technical Director at Advansor. "It has an optimized design with fewer connections, fewer threads and a fully welded frame with improved strength and vibration handling. In short, the CuBig II has been designed with a focus on quality in every detail."

Using the experience from 12,000 systems already installed around the world, Advansor aims to design and build the world's best sustainable CO2 climate solutions.

About Advansor:

As a market-leading manufacturer, Advansor has designed and produced more than 12,000 CO2 systems for sustainable commercial and industrial cooling and heating around the world since 2006. Many people associate CO2 with global warming. At Advansor, we're cool with that. Literally. Because CO2 is the most climate-friendly refrigerant. It is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not affect the ozone layer or harm our drinking water. That is why we are 'cool with CO2.'

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

